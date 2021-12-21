Mbale veterinary doctor dies in motor accident

Police in Mbale City are hunting for the driver of a bus, which knocked Dr Moses Chepkwurui, 50, a veterinary doctor in Mbale District, killing him instantly.

Chepkwurui a resident of Nakaloke Town council in Northern City Division, Mbale City was hit on Monday night at Nakaloke trading centre along Mbale-Soroti Road.

Elgon region police spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, told said Chepkwurui's body was taken to Mbale City mortuary for postmortem as investigations into the cause of accident kick off.

"We are searching for the driver of Izu bus Reg No UAJ 880R who knocked a veterinary doctor dead. The driver one Denis Mawanda allegedly knocked the Chepkwurui who was riding his a motorcycle heading home from work," Mr Taitika said.

Eyewitnesses reportedly told police at the scene that the bus driver was over speeding when he lost control and knocked the veterinary doctor.

Relatedly, a 17-year old girl was also knocked dead along Mbale-Tirinyi highway yesterday. Police identified the deceased as Esther Muduwa.

"Our preliminary investigations indicate that the rider was overtaking the trailer and ended up hitting its body, where the passenger fell off and was knocked dead by the same trailer," Mr Taitika said.

Mbale City Deputy Speaker, Mr Abdullah Magambo, blamed the increasing number of accidents on reckless driving.

“We were shocked last night when we heard that Dr Chepkwurui, was killed in an accident while on his way back home. We are going to miss him for the parental love. He has been so social and cooperative," Mr Magambo said.