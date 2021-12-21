Mbale veterinary doctor dies in motor accident

Dr Moses Chepkwurui

By  Yahudu Kitunzi

Reporter

Daily Monitor

  • Relatedly, a 17-year old girl was also knocked dead along Mbale-Tirinyi highway yesterday. Police identified the deceased as Esther Muduwa.

Police in Mbale City are hunting for the driver of a bus, which knocked Dr Moses Chepkwurui, 50, a veterinary doctor in Mbale District, killing him instantly.

