Mbarara archbishop calls for Christian unity

Archbishop of Mbarara Diocese Lambert Beinomugisha has advised Christians to use religion to glorify God, not to compete.

Archbishop Beinomugisha, who was the guest of honour at joint Christmas Carols for both Anglican and Catholic Church at Nyamitanga Cathedral on Wednesday, tasked Christians to always come together for prayers.

“Thank you for coming to participate and heeding our call to come here and put us in the spirit of Christmas. We are very grateful. The birth of Christ is for us all, coming here is not about the competition on who is better but to glorify the name of God. As we preach, sing and enjoy, we should remember that this is not a competition but giving glory to God,” Archbishop Beinomugisha said.

He added: “We need to add our voices together as believers in Christ. We are going to organise even further that we go to our cathedrals jointly, decorate them, light candles, pray, praise God, preach to one another, and after that go out to the public and preach the good news.”

The Archdeacon of Greater Mbarara Venerable, Rev Bobs Mwesigye, who represented Ankole Diocese Bishop Rt Rev Sheldon Mwesigwa, said unity among Christians ensures easy spreading of the gospel and glorifies the Kingdom of God.

“As a preacher and a follower of Christ, what I know is that in heaven we will all be together as children of God. So preaching and doing things together to glorify the living God without competition is what every Christian should cherish. Our coming here and participating in these Christmas carols shows the cooperation and good relationships we enjoy as Christians of both Nyamitanga (Catholics) and Ruharo (Anglican) and how we can jointly worship and preach the word of God,” Rev Mwesigye said.

He applauded the archbishop of Mbarara for organising joint Christmas carols and pledged commitment towards ensuring the relationship continues.

The organiser of the joint Christmas carols, Rev Fr Richard Beinomugisha, said they restricted the number of participating choirs because of the pandemic.

“But in the future we will allow all the choirs that will be interested in participating,” Rev Fr Beinomugisha said.