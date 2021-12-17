Mbarara archbishop calls for Christian unity

Mbarara Archibishop Lambert Beinomugisha (3rd left) and Ven Rev Bobs Mwesigye (2nd left) of Greater Mbarara Archdeaconry,  join Christians during joint Christmas carols at Nyamitanga Cathedral on Wednesday. Photo / Joel Kaguta 

By  Rajab Mukombozi

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Archbishop Beinomugisha, who was the guest of honour at joint Christmas Carols for both Anglican and Catholic Church at Nyamitanga Cathedral on Wednesday, tasked Christians to always come together for prayers.

Archbishop of Mbarara Diocese Lambert Beinomugisha has advised Christians to use religion to glorify God, not to compete.

