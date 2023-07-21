Mbarara Archbishop Emeritus Bakyenga begins final journey

Burial arrangements for the late Archbishop Emeritus of Mbarara Archdiocese Paul Kaamuza Bakyenga have been made public.

The arrangements have been ongoing since Tuesday following Bakyenga’s death which happened in the wee hours of that same day.

Holy Masses have been happening at Nyamitanga Cathedral in Mbarara every evening until Friday morning when another Holy Mass was conducted at Lugaba Hospital in Kampala all dedicated to the late prelate.

The body of Bakyenga is expected to be received at Nyamitanga Cathedral at 6pm on Friday, followed by another Holy Mass at 6.15pm and a vigil from 8pm, still at the same place.

The archdiocese has further organised a number of Masses on Saturday from 7am to 7pm.

On Sunday morning, a holy mass will be held at 7am, then followed by a funeral mass (11am) and lastly burial at 3pm.

His remains will be buried inside Nyamitanga Cathedral becoming the second archbishop to be burial there after Father Francis-Xavier Lacoursiere of the White Fathers.

Meanwhile, the government has accorded the late prelate an official burial.

“This means that all expenses will be carried by the government which has directed the Ministry of Gender, Chairman National Organizing Committee and the Ministry of the Presidency to take charge of all these arrangements,” the Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja made the announcement in Kampala on Thursday.

The late Bakyenga who served as Archbishop of Mbarara from 1999 until April 2020 passed away on Tuesday morning aged 79 at Nsambya Hospital in Kampala.

Lambert Bainomugisha, the archbishop of Mbarara eulogized the fallen priest as a man who loved his church and country.

“Bakyenga was a man who loved his church, loved this country and deserves this dignified send-off. We are very grateful for the efforts and we look forward to cooperating together as two teams.”