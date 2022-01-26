Mbarara City residents decry delayed roadworks

Mbarara City residents have expressed concern over the delayed construction of three roads (2.36km) under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) programme.

In May last year, Mbarara City Council entered into an agreement with Multiplex Limited to construct Major Victor Bwana road (0.95km), Galt road (0.63km), and Stanley Road (0.78km) at Shs22b within one year.

“People are failing to access their homes because the roadworks have dragged. Some of our clients can’t access their offices. We want this work completed so that we can resume business,” Mr Fred Kafoko, one of the landlords on Galt Road, said.

Dr Godfrey Barigye, a member of Mbarara City Development Forum (MCDF), while inspecting the roadworks on Monday with officials from USMID and Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, said they were disappointed with the slow pace of the project.

“How can you come to assess the progress of work and a contractor tells you that his performance is below 10 per cent yet the contract is remaining with only five months to completion,” Dr Barigye said.

The president of MCDF, Mr Martin Kananura, said the contractor has failed to convince residents that he will complete the project on time.

“We are not convinced that there is work going on. Because for a contract of 12 months, we have only five months and there is nothing to show on the ground,” Mr Kananura said.

Mr Kananura wondered if they will get value for money on the project that has lagged behind for seven months.

The project consultant, Mr Edgar Jjemba Tefiro of MBJ Technologies Ltd, said the contractor failed to fulfil his obligation which has delayed the works.

“The reason why the USMID team came here was to help us out. The contractor should have explained in simple terms how far he has progressed in work, presented a plan which should go along with the cash flow,” Mr Jjemba said.

He added: “When on site, we manage three things; Quality, quantity and time but the contractor does not have the laboratory on site. They do not have the campsite and personnel.”

The measurement and quality surveyor at Multiplex Limited, Mr Richard Kyobe, said the delays were caused by reviews of the project and other service providers failing to relocate their services early enough.

“We signed the contract in May and should have started, according to the plan but there were some issues that needed design review which caused a delay,” Mr Kyobe said.

He added: “As we waited for the reviews, we did some work. We submitted our programme of work including all the encumbrances but the activities we have done so far are below 10 per cent” The USMID programme coordinator under the ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Mr Isaac Mutenyo, said: “What we are seeing from the contractor is not good but all is not lost. If we are to salvage this project starting from now, the contractor should design the programme of work and give it to the city authorities for close monitoring.”

He added “There is a cause for worry because the contractor is handling this project in a joint venture but his partner is not on site. Therefore, there is need to change the strategy. Be honest and strategise, we want this job done.”