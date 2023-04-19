Mbarara City suspends staff recruitment over corruption

Mbarara City authorities have halted the recruitment of 53 new staff, citing corruption in the exercise.

In December 2022, Mbarara City advertised different positions, including city chief finance officer, city planner, natural resources and environment officer, physical planner, commercial officer and principal internal auditor.

Others are principal procurement officer, principal health (environmental health) and principal health officer (maternal health), among others.

The exercise had been moving on smoothly but the Mayor, Mr Robert Mugabe Kakyebezi, on Monday asked the City Service Commission to halt it, saying some commission officials were allegedly soliciting money from the desperate candidates with promises of offering them the jobs.

“When I was in Kyankwanzi for a retreat, people were calling me, concerned about the irregularities in the recruitment process. People were saying members of the commission were selling the jobs to the applicants,” Mr Kakyebezi said on Monday.

He added: “This means qualified people will be denied a chance to serve the locals,”

He, however, did not mention the names of the accused officials when pressed for details.

Mr Kakyebezi said following the public outcry, he was forced to temporarily halt the exercise and call for investigations into the matter.

“When investigations are done, we will proceed with the exercise. If we establish bribes were being asked, we shall take action,” he said.

Mr Kakyebezi said if the allegations of money are confirmed, the city council will be forced to conduct a new exercise.

“We can suspend them or hire another team to finish the work, if we find there was a lot of money picked from people,” he said.

Mr Bonny Tashobya Karutsya, the City Council speaker, said the allegations are painting the city in bad light.

Mr Tashobya said the city council will hold an emergency council meeting to discuss the matter and have invited police and Inspectorate of Government (IG) to investigate the matter.

“We have invited the IGG and other relevant authorities and police to investigate the allegations,” he said.

He said the reason why government workers charge people money for services is because they paid money to get recruited.

“I hear that they were charging them (applicants) money ranging between Shs5m and Shs25m. Someone from the university asking him or her money is horrible. What kind of leadership are we bringing to our institution?,” Mr Tashobya wondered.

He added: “Remember these five members of the service commission are people we respect in our community but when they are found guilty, we will fire them. Can you imagine the first service commission making such a mess?”

The City Town Clerk, Mr Assy Abirebe Tumwesigye, said they were given a new structure by the government, which required them to advertise for the new positions.