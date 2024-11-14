Mbarara councillors, deputy RDC clash over qualifications

Mbarara District councillors are demanding the removal of Deputy Resident Commissioner Simon Peter Kaswabuli due to alleged insults about their qualifications.

During a council meeting held at the district council hall in Kamukuzi, Mbarara City, on Wednesday, councillors overwhelmingly voted to have Kaswabuli transferred, citing undermining and insults.

The controversy stems from Kaswabuli's closing remarks at the district budget conference on October 31, 2024, where he reportedly stated that Mbarara District councillors are illiterate and uneducated.

This statement has sparked outrage among the councillors, who feel their integrity and capabilities have been compromised.

"We cannot continue to work with someone who is indisciplined and continues to undermine us. Let the appointing authority take him elsewhere," said Bernard Mugume, councillor representing Kashare Sub County.

Mugume's motion was seconded by Ms Jennifer Tumuhairwe, the lady councillor representing Rwanyamahembe Sub County, and Moses Kabeireho, the councillor for Bwizibwera-Rutooma town council.

However, District Chairperson Didas Tabaro disagreed, emphasising the need for a fair hearing. "Let us not rush to making conclusions, we should first give him a chance to defend himself."

In response to the allegations, Kaswabuli defended his comments, saying they were intended as advice for effective service delivery. He shared a video recording of his budget speech, where he suggested presenting documents in simplified terms for councillors to comprehend.

"The heads of department do you know that at the councillor level politically they do not have education standards...?" Kaswabuli said. He clarified that his statement was meant to encourage department heads to communicate effectively with councillors.

This incident highlights concerns about the qualifications and competence of local government leaders. The 2021 Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment (ACODE) report recommends minimum formal education for political leaders, emphasising its importance in effective local governance.

"Given the critical role that elected political leaders play in local governments... it is important that they have minimum formal education to effectively and efficiently play such roles," the report states.