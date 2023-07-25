Mbarara high school gets Shs1.8b new dormitory

The Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataha Museveni has commissioned and handed over a newly constructed historical Mbarara High School's Addis Ababa dormitory as replacement for the one burnt by fire in 2016.

Construction of the dormitory which accommodates 300 students cost up to Shs1.8 billion, according to authorities.

In her message read by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa, Ms Museveni who is also the First Lady commended the positive contribution of the Old Boys, the Foundation Body, for working closely with her ministry to keep the school growing.

“I sincerely appreciate the great courage and resolve it took you to embark on this project way back in 2017 after a fire destroyed the former dormitory in April 2016. Thank you for the great, selfless spirit of coming together for this noble cause. May the Lord reward you abundantly for this generosity,” the First Lady said.

Mbarara High School is the oldest post-primary school in western Uganda established in 1911. Over the years, it has grown and expanded to provide high school education to several Ugandans.

According to the minister, the school has greatly contributed to the development of Uganda by nurturing many professionals and freedom fighters that continue to lead and propel the country to greater development.

“I thank the administration for maintaining the facilities and continuing to teach these much-desired skills that prepare our youth for a productive future,” she added.

Ms Museveni also said her ministry will support the removal the Asbestos roofs on some of the school buildings to help eliminate the health risks to the school community.

“There is also a need to expand the facilities of this school, following and supplementing the excellent contribution of these Old Boys. The Ministry of Education and Sports will continue working closely with the stakeholders to do whatever is possible to make this school better,” she added, commending the role of various stakeholders in the provision of education services.



The First Lady also commended Mbarara High School for spearheading the implementation of the Revised Lower Secondary Curriculum.

She also said that the school is a notch higher in the teaching of vocational subjects, specifically Metal Work, Wood Work, Technical Drawing, Agriculture, and Fine Art, most of which were established here as early as 1941.

“The Ministry of Education and Sports will continue to support these subjects and others for purposes of producing skilled youth.”

Rt. Rev Assoc. Prof Fred Sheldon Mwesigwa, Bishop Ankole Diocese commended the First Lady for identifying with and supporting the Mbarara High School.

Bishop Mwesigwa said that the school needs more government support because the old buildings, including the ones roofed with asbestos need replacement plus others that may need renovation.

In response to Bishop Sheldon’s request for tarmac on Ruharo hill as it is with most of the hills of similar significance, the Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa committed to ensure that in the budget for FY 2023/2024, money for Tarmac at Ruharo hill is catered for.

Tayebwa said he would work closely with area members of parliament to ensure that money is given to either UNRA or Mbarara City Council and ring fence it for Ruharo hill.

Prof William Bazeyo, the chairperson Board of Governors lauded the First Lady for ably leading Uganda’s education system

“Uganda now produces more graduates than any country in East Africa. This is due to the clear focused leadership of the education minister,” he said, also lauding the First Lady for the new lower secondary curriculum.

He also thanked the old students association for supporting the school administration.

Dr. Mardard Bitekyerezo, the chairman old students association requested the minister to use her connections, including her husband, President Museveni to support the school in accomplishing pending projects.

Mr Herman Ahimbisibwe, the Mbarara High School head teacher explained that the Addis Ababa dormitory was a four-roomed simple structure accommodating 105 students that got destroyed by fire on the evening of April 24, 2016.

In compassionate response to the calamity, National Insurance Corporation delivered compensation of Shs183 million, which was sufficient to restore the burnt dormitory and some of the destroyed property of the students.

“The gallant generous Old Boys instead opted to put up this facility worth approximately Shs 2 billion; which is expected to accommodate up to 360 students. Dear Old Boys, we can never thank you enough. Your offer is not only a generous and formidable answer to the accommodation needs of Mbarara High School, but a lasting inspiration for our students to learn to be successful, generous, and patriotic citizens. May the Lord bless you limitlessly! As beneficiaries, we commit ourselves to preserving and using this dormitory very well so that we motivate you and your posterity to deliver more,” Mr Ahimisibwe said.

“Our workshops of metalwork and woodwork need to be upgraded and expanded for better learning and production,” he noted.

Mbarara High School is a boys-only boarding middle and high school located in the city of Mbarara, in Mbarara District in Western Uganda.

The school is located in the Western Ugandan city of Mbarara, approximately 270 kilometers (170 mi), by road, southwest of Kampala, the capital and largest city in the country. The school campus is located in the suburb of Ruharo, approximately 2 kilometers (1.2 mi), along the Mbarara-Ishaka Road, west of the central business district of Mbarara.