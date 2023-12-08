Mbarara hospital laboratory gets international accreditation

Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital (MRRH) laboratory has been internationally accredited by South Africa National Accreditation System (SANAS).

Dr Celestine Barigye, the hospital medical superintendent, described this as a milestone in offering quality services.

“The laboratory is now accredited to the international standards, it has passed a highest test of quality competence by SANAS, this means that test results from our hospital now cannot be doubted anywhere in the world. It also gives assurance to our clients that the results from the tests are excellent,” Dr Barigye said, during the presentation of the certificate of accreditation on Thursday.

He added that the accreditation status means that the institution has quality systems in place, revealing that the accreditation journey started way back in 2013 with support from East African Public Health Laboratory Networking Project (EAPHLN).

Dr Barigye explained that they already been accredited locally by Uganda National Accreditation System (UGANAS) and needed to aim higher for international certification as a way of ensuring that their services match international standards.

According to the accreditation certificate signed by the SANAS Acting Chief Executive director, Mr Mpho Phaloane, the accredited laboratory does medical tests that include; haematology, molecular biology, bacteriology and mycobacteriology.

Dr Robert Wagubi, the MRRH laboratory manager, said it is the first facility to get international accreditation in Ankole region.

“We delayed going for this accreditation because we lacked infrastructure, and human resource. This is the only health facility in Ankole region to have this accreditation and we appeal to the community to embrace this service,” said Mr Wagubi.

MRRH serves Ankole region and surrounding areas, and according to the hospital Public Relations Officer, Mr Halson Kagure, they receive over 1000 patients daily.