Mbarara LC5 boss, town council chairman clash over roadworks    

The Mbarara District chairperson, Mr Didas Tabaro, and his counterpart from Bwizibwera-Rutooma Town Council, Mr Patrick Tumuhimbise Bigambwensi, are entangled in a wrangle after the latter suspended the grading of five roads in the area, citing lack of value for money.

The five roads that were being graded are Muhekyera, Akashushano, Kamparo, Rwentojo-Bwongozya and Akashenyi-Mitooma, all at a cost of Shs43 million.

Speaking during a meeting at the district headquarters in Bwizibwera on August 29, Mr Tabaro revealed that his intervention followed complaints from a section of town councillors of inflated costs.

“The councillors did not know that the work plan on the five roads was exaggerated and after approaching me, I explained to them and they found out that the money budgeted was in excess of the amount required for upgrading the roads,” Mr Tabaro told the Monitor in an interview on Wednesday.

He accused Mr Tumuhimbise of corruption .

“The town council made an exaggerated work plan, where the government was going to lose money and would ask for the allowances for the workers. They also exaggerated the number of work days to earn more money,” he said.

Mr Tabaro said he suspended the grading of the roads to enable councillors scrutinise the work plan.

“We have so far assigned another engineer to make fresh work plans. The district will resume the work after sorting everything and making a proper work plan,” he said.

In response, Mr Tumuhimbise instead accused the district chairperson of halting the project for selfish reasons.

“He wanted to use the district road unit to do his private work. The funds that we were supposed to get from the central government were delayed a bit but when we got the money, we had to distribute it just like how the council had agreed,” he said.

“We started the project of grading our roads and we identified the roads and wrote to the district to give us the road unit,” he added.

The town council chairperson explained that when they made an inspection and the work started, the district chairperson developed interest in the matter.

“He wanted the road unit to open roads to some plots of land of some individuals and the grader stopped and started doing private work and to our surprise, we saw it doing private, which is bad,” Mr Tumuhimbise said.

He accused Mr Tabaro of politicising the matter .

“He invited some councillors and made them believe that there was mishandling of funds, they went under his influence and because I declared my interest to stand against him as the district chairperson in 2026, so he is now under pressure,” he said.