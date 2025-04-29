Mbarara market vendors protest poor sanitation, high rent fees

Vendors at Mbarara Central Market have raised concerns to Mbarara City Council authorities over poor sanitation in the facility, citing a lack of water and soap in the toilets, an issue they fear could endanger their health.

Mr Ronald Mutambunza, who read the vendors’ report during a meeting with city leaders at Mbarara City Council headquarters, said the situation is deteriorating.

"The one who got the tender to look after market toilets is not serious. There is no water, no soap. Women there are at risk of catching infections. Something should really be done," Mr Mutambunza said.

He also questioned the security of fish vendors’ tenure in the market, highlighting that they operate without a formal memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the government. He further criticized the high rent fees being charged to vendors.

"Fish vendors in Mbarara Central Market have no MOU with the government. Therefore, their future stay in the market should be clarified. Their issues have dragged on for too long. Leaders should come on board and resolve these issues. There’s also another concern of heavy rent fees, especially us fish vendors, who pay Shs10,000 for water and Shs10,000 for electricity daily," he added.

Mr Brian Arinaitwe, head of fruit vendors, accused the market leadership of incompetence and failure to adhere to established standards.

"H.E Yoweri Museveni used his authority through Parliament to make laws governing public markets, but here nothing is implemented. Things are upside down. I ask the President through his organs to intervene and settle issues here," Mr Arinaitwe said.

He further alleged: "City Council connives with the Central Market chairperson, Emmy Muhumuza, to swindle money from us. We have issues of non-operational market cameras, no parking, and everything in the market no longer works. City leaders cannot hold the chair accountable because he is their blocker in swindling money. We are not satisfied at all."

Kakoba South A Councilor, Mr Byansi Muhammed, acknowledged the vendors' ongoing complaints, particularly regarding financial accountability.

"As council, we are always asking for the accountability of the market, and it has never been revealed. About Shs53 million is collected every month, but only Shs51 million is used for maintenance. They (market leaders) just swindle the remaining funds," Mr Byansi said.

He advised market vendors to elect a new committee that would operate in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, Mbarara City Clerk, Ms Justine Barekye, assured vendors that sanitation and general cleanliness are everyone’s responsibility. She urged them to maintain hygiene around their stalls and shops while the council addresses broader sanitation concerns.

"According to the general cleanliness guidelines of the market, a person occupying a workplace, shop, or stall shall keep the workspace clean and habitable at all times. It's your responsibility to clean your space, but the council later comes in to do general cleanliness because we want the space clean and neat," Ms Barekye said.

She added: "But like someone said that there are some washrooms which are in poor hygienic state, I will go there and check with market administrators to see that there is soap and water available."