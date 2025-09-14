Mbarara NRM chair warns of corruption risk as political term winds down

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) chairperson for Mbarara City, Prosper Tuhaise, has warned that politicians whose popularity has waned could turn to corruption in the final stretch of their term to recoup campaign investments.

“The public and other anti-corruption bodies need to keep grip on politicians especially those whose popularity has waned or was lost during party primaries because they might use the remaining term of office to engage in dubious deals,” Tuhaise said Saturday during a meeting with NRM leaders in Bwizibwera-Rutooma Town Council.

He said politics had been heavily commercialised, tempting many leaders to spend large sums to win elections.

“Today’s politics has been so commercialised that politicians don’t join politics for service but self-enrichment. If they realise they might not get elected again, they use dubious and corrupt means to get back what they invested in,” Tuhaise said.

His warning comes as the Inspectorate of Government investigates Mbarara District Council over the alleged irregular sale of government land in Rwebikoona on Kamukuzi Hill.

Mbarara regional IGG head Sarah Magoola confirmed the probe but said it was too early to release details.

“True, the councilors are being investigated about the allegation into the sale of Mbarara District Local Government land but it is too early to divulge details of the investigations to the public,” Magoola told reporters.

Tuhaise, who petitioned the IGG over the land deal, said leaders must prioritise service delivery over self-enrichment.

“True I petitioned the IGG after the news started going around that the district council had fraudulently sold land to one of the investors. We are waiting for the outcome of the investigations,” he said.

Mbarara district chairperson Didas Tabaro confirmed the probe, saying councilors had already recorded statements with the IGG.

Robert Ayesigye, a human rights defender from Mbarara, said Tuhaise’s warning was significant, calling commercialised politics a driver of corruption and poor service delivery.

“People no longer go to offices to serve but for self-enrichment. That is why someone can sell his or her commercial building of Shs 900 million to stand as an LCV chairperson or as councilor — do you expect to get this money back from allowances without being corrupt?” Ayesigye said.

Ugandans will early 2026 go to the ballot to vote new leaders in different positions across the East African coountry.