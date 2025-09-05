Mbarara police arrest 38 suspects in security crackdown following night robberies

Mbarara City residents have raised alarm over a surge in night robberies by machete-wielding gangs, prompting police to launch a major crackdown that has so far led to the arrest of 38 suspects, including juveniles.

One of the victims, Ms Rhonah Ainembabazi of Kakoba Ward, narrated how thugs scaled her gate and stormed into her house, stealing money, a phone, and household items.

“I was sleeping when two unidentified men surrounded me. They forced me to send them money through mobile money before fleeing with my phone,” she said. Ms Ainembabazi reported the case to police the following day but said she had little hope of recovering her property.

Residents say such night attacks, often between 11:00 pm and 2:00 am, have become rampant, leaving many in fear. Mr Robert Twesigye, a boda boda rider, explained that operators now avoid long routes at night for fear of being ambushed. “When you risk carrying a passenger to places far from the main road, you might not return. The thieves move in groups,” he said, adding that night patrols by security officers are no longer as frequent as before.

In response to growing insecurity, police mounted an operation across Kakoba, Katete, Ruti, Nyamitanga, and Kijungu, leading to the arrest of 38 suspects, four of them juveniles. Spokesperson for Rwizi Region, ASP Samson Kasasira, confirmed the arrests, saying many of the suspects were part of organized gangs recruiting children from the streets into crime.

“Thirty of those arrested are wanted in other regions, including Kigezi, Greater Masaka, and Bushenyi. They keep moving from one area to another after committing crimes,” Kasasira said.

The operation also yielded exhibits including marijuana, pangas, hammers, jerrycans of aviation fuel allegedly sold to street children, and military uniforms believed to have been used to intimidate victims.

“These suspects were not only terrorising Mbarara but are linked to crimes elsewhere. They will be prosecuted once investigations are complete,” Kasasira said.

He cautioned parents to closely monitor their children during the holiday period to prevent them from being lured into crime. “Security begins at home. Parents must ensure their children are safe indoors rather than engaging in acts that could lead to arrest,” he warned.

The suspects remain in custody as police continue investigations to dismantle what they describe as a network of repeat offenders spreading fear across the city.



