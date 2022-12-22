Mbarara residents fault local leaders, landlords on crime

Mbarara City residents have accused local council leaders and landlords of fueling crime in their areas, especially by ignoring tenant referencing.

“Landlords are just interested in money, our landlord does not stay here but told us that we should give him the contact of whoever comes looking for a house to rent. It’s what we have been doing but we have discovered that some tenants are criminals,” Mr Julius Byamugisha, a resident of Biafra, Kakiika in Mbarara City North Division, told this publication on Tuesday.

Ms Beth Asasirwe, a businesswoman at Mbarara Central Market, said local council leaders are no longer interested in peace and security.

“Local council leaders used to be vigilant on issues that could bring peace, security and harmony in their areas. They are only interested in land transactions, issuing documents and settling cases,” she said.

She added: “They no longer call village meetings, do patrols and cannot account for the residents in their areas.”

Mr Joab Ddamulira, a resident of Mile two on Mbarara-Masaka road, said one can access any document or recommendation from village leaders as long as they have money.

“You can get any document or recommendation for as low as Shs5,000 from an LC1 chairperson, these people will not take time to ask where you stay, who is your landlord, what you do as long as you have money,” he said.

Mr Fred Turyakira, the chairperson of Booma Cell in Kamukuzi, Mbarara City North, admitted that they have challenges with some landlords.

“Some landlords don’t want to introduce to us their tenants or guests and this being a developing city, you can’t be at every corner. But we have continued to sensitise them because every new entrant should have documentation from previous LC where he or she was staying,” he said.

Mr Samuel Beyeza, a landlord from Kakoba in Mbarara City South, said they fear clashing with their tenants and some ignore such requirements because of the hard economic conditions.

“Most rental houses are empty and because of hard economic times, a landlord gets a tenant who is willing to fulfil his financial obligation, leaving other requirements. However, with recent incidents of terrorism and rebel (activity), we need to be very careful,” he said.

Mr Joseph Mukasa, a real estate broker in Mbarara, advised landlords to consider the kind of tenants they want.

“Money should not only be a key driver to letting that tenant in your property, not only for security reasons but also the safety of your property. Have ready questions to ask that tenant like what they do, where they work, where they have been previously renting, and their contacts, among others,” he said.