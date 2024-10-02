Mbarara residents protest delayed Katete bridge construction

Police in Mbarara City on October 2 used teargas to disperse locals protesting the prolonged delay in the construction of Katete bridge, which has been in a poor state for seven months.

Business owners from Katete, who claim to have suffered significant losses due to the bridge's condition, blocked the bridge and took to the streets, demanding immediate action from authorities.

Mbarara City Mayor, Mr Robert Kakyebezi, urged the residents to remain patient, assuring them that construction would begin soon. "I share the pain of the Katete residents and promise that the city leadership is in the final stages of coordinating with the UPDF engineering brigade to start the project. Please be patient; the bridge will be constructed soon," he said.

He added, “The government handles projects differently than individuals do, but I urge the authorities to improve their response to emergency situations.”

Rwizi Region Police spokesperson, Mr Samson Kasasira discouraged demonstrations, advising residents to explore alternative, lawful ways to express their concerns.

"Police were able to stop the protest because it was unlawful. We advise residents to pursue appropriate channels to resolve such issues instead of resorting to demonstrations," he noted.