Mbarara’s deafening noise hurting residents

Noise pollution has become a major problem in Mbarara City, which was elevated to city status four years ago.

The noise from nightclubs, discotheques, bars, churches, street preachers and advertisers driving around making product announcements has become a matter of public concern.

The business communities have also set up speakers in front of their shops, advertising different products, contributing to the city's chaotic noise levels, which persist day and night.

Mr Ambrose Mwesigwa, a resident of Katete Town, says the noise keeps him awake all night.

“There is no peace because we are disrupted as early as 7pm up to morning. We tried to complain to local leadership, but they say they have no control over the noise because the culprits pay taxes to the city leadership,” he says.

Ms Eden Agasha, a resident of Andrews Kakiika in Mbarara City North Division, says she moved from Kijungu—a suburb combining commercial and residential buildings—to Andrews Division seeking peace but found the noise situation just as bad.

“I wonder if Mbarara City possesses a zoning plan. It is a mixture of structures, commercial, residential, and industries, leading to noise pollution,” she says.

Mr Emmanuel Muhumuza, the chairperson of Mbarara Central Market, says they petitioned city leadership to reign in on noise polluters, but have not yet received any positive feedback.

“The working environment has turned away most of our customers,” he says.

Mr Jamil Ssekyondwa, a resident of Rwebikoona in Kamukuzi, Mbarara City North Division, says some of the nightclubs and discotheques are located in residential areas and operate throughout the week.

“People stay awake through the night. How are we going to attract investment in this mess?” he says.

Mr Edward Tumwesigye, a resident of Bagidadi Cell in Kakoba, Mbarara City South Division, says bars and “born-again” churches are cropping up everywhere and have become a menace.

“We rarely sleep due to too much noise coming from bars and clubs, more so at weekends,” he said.

Ms Shallote Nsimiire, a mobile money attendant on Kakoba- Buremba Road, says it becomes impossible to serve customers when vehicles advertising shows drive by.

“Sometimes we lose customers because of noise pollution. When you are attending to a customer and a vehicle passesby making advertisement in a very loud noise, you cannot connect with them and at times they get irritated and move away,” she says.

Pastor Davis Arijuna, the overseer of Pentecostal churches in Mbarara City, acknowledges that noise pollution is a health hazard and needs to be checked.

“I understand the effects of uncontrolled noise levels. I think we need to work with city authorities to see how we can engage stakeholders to come up with regulations to curb noise pollution,” Pastor Arijuna says.

Mr Gilbert Buyinza, the manager of Vision Empire discotheque, says people should not suffer due to noise pollution.

“It is true that as we carry out business, we should be considerate of other people out there who prefer to relax and feel comfortable in different ways like the elderly, children, and our mothers. For us, we considered this long ago and we have soundproofing at our premises,” he says.

Mr Jomo Mugabe, the deputy mayor of Mbarara City South Division, says: “We have received several complaints about noise pollution levels, especially from those advertising their businesses during the day, overnight prayers, and bars that operate throughout the night. We are going to sit and see how this problem is urgently addressed.”

The Resident City Commissioner, Ms Catherine Kamwine, says noise pollution has become a security challenge.

“As security, we are going to engage with city authorities and see how we can come out with regulations to curb noise pollution. Criminals at times take advantage of noise pollution, especially at night to attack and rob people,” she says

The city clerk, Mr Assy Abirebe, says they have been enforcing regulations against noise pollution but they need to intensify their efforts.

“We have a noise metre and our enforcement team has always been moving around to make sure there is compliance with the National Environment Management Act relating to noise pollution. But because of the public concern, I think we need to intensify enforcement against noise pollution,” Mr Abireebe said.

Noise pollution

According to National Environment (Noise Standards and Control) Regulations, 2003, the maximum permissible noise levels for the general environment, for example mixed residential (with some commercial and entertainment), should not exceed 55 decimals during the day and 45 decimals during the night.

Any building used as a hospital, convalescence home, home for the aged, sanatorium and institutes of higher learning, conference rooms, public library, environmental and recreational sites should not exceed 45 decimal during the day and 35 during the night and residential buildings 50 during day.

Section 9 of this also stipulates that a person shall not emit or cause to be emitted or permit the emission of noise resulting from any act(s) (yelling, laughing, clapping, shouting, pounding, whistling, and singing) if that noise is audible at a point of reception or in the neighbourhood for more than two minutes or is within the prohibited time in a residential area or noise control zones.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) indicates that exposure to high-level noise causes a number of physiological and psychological responses that include reduced immune response, raised blood pressure, annoyance and speech interference, with concentration and thought processes, fatigue and aggression, and heart disease, among others