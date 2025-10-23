Mbarara University to graduate over 1,000, unveil Museveni-appointed chancellor

Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST) will graduate 1,382 students and unveil its new chancellor, Professor Jack Pen Mogi Nyeko, during its 32nd graduation ceremony on Saturday, October 25, at the university’s main campus in Kihumuro, Mbarara City North Division.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Vice Chancellor Professor Pauline Byakika Kibwika said the ceremony marks another milestone in the university’s 36 years of advancing science and technology to address community challenges.

“As we celebrate our 32nd graduation ceremony and 36 years of existence, we are glad that, as a university of science and technology, we have played a key role as a major driver of the country’s social and economic transformation,” said Prof Kibwika.

She said MUST’s founding philosophy of community engagement has guided its efforts to develop practical solutions to local problems.

“All our students are attached to communities where they spend time in health centres to understand the challenges affecting people and come up with projects geared toward finding solutions,” she explained.

Prof Kibwika said the university’s research and innovation agenda is designed to find local solutions to local problems.

“Our research is not kept on shelves. We disseminate it and hold annual research conferences where we invite stakeholders, including policymakers, to take up some findings and contribute to policy formulation,” she said.

She added that MUST operates an innovation and technology hub, where collaboration with community members has led to the creation of several market-approved products.

The ceremony will also see the official unveiling of Prof Jack Pen Mogi Nyeko as the new Chancellor, replacing Prof Charles Mark Lwanga Olweny, who is retiring after serving since 2017.

New Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST) chancellor, Professor Jack Pen Mogi Nyeko. PHOTO/COURTESY

President Museveni appointed Prof Nyeko, 77, a former Vice Chancellor of Gulu University, as MUST Chancellor on October 17, 2025, for a four-year tenure.

Meanwhile, police said security and traffic measures have been tightened ahead of the event.

“We are appealing to those attending the graduation to be vigilant and work closely with security to keep away wrong elements who might disrupt the function,” said Samson Kasasira, Rwizi Region Police Spokesperson.

He added that traffic diversions will be in place.

“Those coming from Kampala or using Kabale Road to access the venue should use the Mbarara bypass, and some taxi stages along Mbarara–Ibanda Road will be suspended that day,” Kasasira said.