Mbarara youth earn from climate-driven pasture farming

Amid growing climate change challenges, youth in Mbarara District have turned adversity into opportunity by venturing into pasture growing to earn a living and support livestock farmers struggling with prolonged dry spells.

Situated within Uganda’s cattle corridor, Mbarara and its neighboring districts frequently experience extended droughts that make pasture scarce. This has led to livestock losses and forced many farmers to sell their animals at low prices.

Mr George Ahibisibwe, a member of United Pasture Growers in Kyanyakwezi, Bwengure, Kagongi Sub-county, said the initiative began in September last year to address youth unemployment and livestock feed shortages.

“When I finished my studies I knew there was a challenge of unemployment so I went back home and asked my parents for land. I mobilised other youth in my village and we started pasture growing,” said Mr Ahimbisibwe, who holds a diploma in animal production and management.

He explained that their group earns between Shs600,000 and Shs700,000 monthly from selling hay, with a bale priced between Shs12,000 and Shs15,000. Their main market includes the districts of Kazo and Kiruhura.

Mr Ahimbisibwe added that on their 1.6-acre plot, they grow various pasture varieties, including alfalfa, Rhodes grass, brachiaria mulato, green leaf desmodium, Congo signal, and pakchong.

Ms Rosette Kyokushaba, chairperson of Rwamuhingi Pasture Growers in Rubindi-Ruhumba Town Council, noted the venture has empowered their group both economically and socially.

“We are only limited by land otherwise pasture growing is a good venture to invest in. Through the proceeds from pasture growing we have managed to buy a dairy cow, each member has a sheep and poultry at his or home,” she said.

The group has started hiring more land to expand their operations. “Before that, on average a month we earn Shs500,000,” she added.

The youth groups receive technical and financial support from Ripple Effect, a non-governmental organization that empowers vulnerable youth with practical skills. Through training in sustainable land management, pasture preservation, and marketing, the youth have been able to turn pasture into a lucrative business.

Mr Francis Karugaba, Mayor of Rubindi-Ruhumba Town Council, praised the youth for choosing a venture with strong economic potential.

“What I can assure these youth is that there is market hay and silage not only here but across the country. With the climatic change effects there is no short cut for livestock farmers but to buy, store hay and silage,” he said.

Ms Joyce Lambuli, Safeguarding Officer with Ripple Effect, explained that the initiative is part of a five-year project supported by the MasterCard Foundation to boost the well-being of vulnerable youth.

“Our goal is improving the social-economic wellbeing of young people that are vulnerable in communities and unable to earn a living for themselves. We build their capacity through training, give them equipment and a boost fund through innovative challenges,” she said.

The program also extends to eight other districts: Bushenyi, Mitooma, Sheema, Isingiro, Ibanda, Kamwenge, Rubirizi, and Bushenyi.