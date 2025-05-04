Mbarara youth rally peers to reject voter bribery ahead of NRM primaries

A section of youth in Mbarara has rallied fellow young Ugandans to turn up in large numbers and actively participate in the upcoming National Resistance Movement (NRM) Primary Elections scheduled to begin on Tuesday, May 6.

Mr Keith Kakama Arinawe, Spokesperson of the NRM Youth Cadres in Uganda and a Western Youth MP aspirant, emphasized the importance of youth exercising their voting rights and choosing leaders who represent their values and needs.

“We call upon the entire youth in their villages, sub-counties to make it in time and make this NRM election a vibrant exercise and we believe the youth will turn up in big numbers because we have been informing them about this forthcoming election exercise,” Mr Kakama said.

He further acknowledged the recurring problem of voter bribery in previous elections and urged young people to reject it in favour of merit-based choices.

“Youth no longer want to be bribed. I have met people saying they just want money for them to vote for me and I advise youth to never allow themselves to be bribed with money. You should vote for responsible and eligible leaders,” he said.

Mr Tyson Akankwasa, Chairperson of Youth in Rwemigina Ward, echoed similar sentiments, urging young voters to back candidates who genuinely understand and advocate for their interests.

“I call upon all the youth in the divisions to get involved in the elections and vote for their capable leaders to represent us very well,” he said.

Mr Bruce Ainomugisha, another aspirant for the Western Youth MP seat, encouraged youth, especially in western Uganda, to actively participate in the baraza and register verification processes happening on Tuesday, May 6.

Mr Ainomugisha noted that voting should be guided by eligibility and integrity, not financial influence.

“In the baraza we shall be checking those eligible and those not eligible to vote so that citizens are enabled to choose responsible leaders and for some of us aspiring to represent youth in parliament, these are people who will vote us, so let all people participate in this election and avoid voter bribery,” he said.