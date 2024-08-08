Measles breaks out in Kibuku

The outbreak of measles in Kibuku District in Bukedi sub-region has sparked fear among the locals and leaders.

The Kibuku District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Godfrey Buyinza, confirmed the outbreak yesterday and said five cases have been confirmed in a space of one week.

“The situation is worrying but we have embarked on massive immunisation and community sensitisation. The most affected age group are children from nine months to five years,” Dr Buyinza said.

He said the district received vaccines from the Ministry of Health for immunisation, which has been rolled out in the entire district.

Daily Monitor learned that the first case of measles was recorded in Kagumu Sub-county in Kabweri County last week.

“After the outbreak, the district had to follow up the initial cases to avoid further spread among the communities as part of sustaining the protection,” Dr Buyinza, said.

The planned immunisation target was 47,033 children but the district immunised 60,573 children aged between nine months and five years. The district received 53,225 doses of vaccines.

The district has a total of 22 sub-counties and town councils, with 14 health facilities scattered across the district.

“Even when the number [of infections] are still few, one case is enough to declare the prevalence of the disease among the children. We are observing the situation to see how things unfold,” Dr Buyinza said.

He added that one of the major challenges they experienced during mass immunisation exercises is the failure by parents to bring their children for immunisation.

The district secretary for health and education, Mr Augistine Moleka Majanga, explained that the district started registering cases of measles in Kagumu Sub-county a week ago.

Mr Majanga said the district has outlined a number of activities, including routine immunisation and community outreach programmes to control the spread of the disease.

The Kibuku District chairperson, Mr Mohammad Nakeba, urged local leaders at different levels to sensitise their communities to embrace immunisation against the disease.

About Measles

Measles is caused by a virus in the paramyxovirus family, and it is normally passed through direct contact and air. The virus infects the respiratory tract before spreading throughout the body.