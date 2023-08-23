Medical board didn’t clear Ssegirinya’s travel - Tayebwa





Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa has said the Uganda Medical Board did not clear Kawempe North legislator Muhammad Ssegrinya’s travel abroad for treatment .

While presiding over the plenary yesterday, Mr Tayebwa said the lawmaker did not follow the approved procedures for public servants seeking medical treatment abroad.

“I have crosschecked, the medical board has not received any application from Ssegirinya but also the Office of the Speaker and Office of the Clerk [to Parliament] has not received any formal information from him about his treatment,” he said.

Mr Tayebwa made the remarks in reponse to the Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LOP), Mr Mathias Mpuuga who said he is already working with the office of the Clerk to Parliament to ensure Mr Ssegirinya is helped.

Mr Mpuuga said: “I have spoken to honourable Ssegirinya this morning [yesterday] and he acknowledges that he didn’t communicate well but needs help and we are working backwards to ensure that he is helped. I can confirm that he is in hospital and help should be extended.”

Mr Ssegirinya, has said he is currently stuck in Amsterdam Universitair Medische Centra hospital, Netherlands with a Shs80 million bill.

The lawmaker said he was transferred to the hospital on August 10, from Germany where he had been receiving medical treatment since August 1.

He has since accused Parliament of abandoning him.

On Monday, Mr Mpuuga said Mr Ssegirinya travelled abroad without notifying his office and his party, the National Unity Platform (NUP).

Mr Chris Obore, the director of communications and public affairs at Parliament, on Monday, also posted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, saying the legislator travelled without getting clearance from the medical board or even notifying the Speaker and LOP.

In response to Mr Obore, Mr Ssegirinya yesterday tendered a July 17 letter which he addressed to the Speaker, informing her about his intended medical travel.

The letter in part reads, “My medical condition has over the last couple of days deteriorated and I have been referred for urgent specialised medical treatment in Germany for a period of two weeks. I will be accompanied by my medical attendant, Ms Sarah Nakawoza.”

It added: “The purpose of this letter is to kindly request for facilitation for my travel and medical treatment in Germany. I also request that my medical attendant is facilitated as I am not in a position to travel on my own.”

Mr Obore said Parliament is mandated to cater for the medical bills of all its members according to sub-section (3.5) of the Medical Insurance Scheme Guidelines for Members of Parliament.

But he said payment can only be made after clearance from the medical board for those who go abroad.

Any Ugandan who wants to access treatment abroad has to apply to Uganda Medical Board for referral.

The referring doctor after confirming one’s procedure to be performed and believing that the condition of the patient cannot be treated in Uganda, fills out a form for referral and secures two other signatures from senior colleagues.

The Uganda Medical Board is made of 12 members who are senior specialists and senior consultants.

Upon approval by the board, the applicant is issued with a referral letter from the Director General of Health Services at the Ministry of Health, who in turn informs the office of the Prime Minister or Parliament to facilitate the applicant.