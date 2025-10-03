Medical camp exposes health care gaps in West Nile

When Ijo Irama made the long journey from Metu Sub-county to Moyo Hospital in late September 2025, he hoped a weeklong surgical camp would finally bring relief from a condition he has endured for years. Instead, he left with his hopes shattered.

“I came expecting surgery, but after days of waiting, I was not attended to,” he said, visibly worried as the camp closed two days earlier than planned.

Ijo was among more than 1,000 patients who turned up in Moyo. In Arua and Nebbi, over 2,000 gathered. The overwhelming turnout, according to health officials, exposed deep cracks in a system where routine surgeries remain out of reach for many.

Every morning, patients trekked to the camp sites. By afternoon, many went home without being seen as doctors and nurses struggled with the numbers. With paperwork stalled and new patients turned away, some were left stranded, uncertain if they would ever get the surgery they came for.

Prof Moses Galukande, president of the Uganda Association of Surgeons, said the overwhelming demand showed urgent need for government support.

“We have very many willing souls ready to help the poor. Even specialists in the diaspora have been asking to participate,” he told Monitor.

He added: “But you need a degree of serenity to cause people to travel from very far.”

Over 200 surgeons and health workers were deployed across West Nile’s district hospitals, health centre IVs and regional facilities. Yet resources were quickly stretched thin.

Dr Alex Andema, director of Arua Regional Referral Hospital, argued that such initiatives should not be left to surgeons alone.

“Why don’t we as the people of Uganda take this on? Maybe we think of budgeting for this every year on a rotational basis. This can bridge the gaps we have,” he said.

At Moyo Hospital, Dr Richard Idro said his team had already carried out more than 98 operations despite financial constraints.

Medical Superintendent Dr Fred Chandi warned that extending the camp by just a few days would cost Shs 7.5 million, money they did not have.

Lawmakers have taken note. Arua Central Division MP Jackson Atima promised to raise the matter in Parliament.

On his part, Ayivu West MP John Lematia said the camp had given new hope to desperate patients.

“Some had lived with ailments for more than 10 years because they cannot afford the costs,” he revealed.

For Ijo and many others, the closure meant another return to long queues and unaffordable bills. The camp brought hope, but also a stark reminder of the fragility of health care in West Nile.