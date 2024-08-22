Medical council suspends doctors over negligence

The leadership of the Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council (UMDPC) has revealed that 10 doctors have been suspended from medical practice because of negligence.

In an interview on Wednesday, Prof Joel Okullo, the UMDPC chairperson, said they have stepped up efforts to ensure discipline amid work to streamline medical training standards.

“Two months ago, we took disciplinary action against about 10 doctors over negligence. We suspended three doctors from Bugiri, we also suspended three doctors from some clinics in Kamwokya, we suspended some doctors from town,” he said.

According to him, some of the doctors were suspended for two years, others for two months.

“They were suspended because of negligence,” he added.

Prof Okullo, however, said the council work is faced with some constraints such as finances.

According to him, the council gets only Shs2 billion out of the Shs8 billion required for their annual operations despite the growing population of health workers and facilities to monitor. He said they have 50 cases they are currently handling.

He spoke after the swearing-in ceremony for new members of the medical council in Kampala. Among the new/continuing members of the council are Prof Okullo, Dr Henry Mwebesa, Dr Mark Muyanga, Dr Maxwell Okello, Dr Daniel Tumwine, Prof Joseph Kigozi, Dr Ayub Twaha, Dr Ivan Kisuule. While the outgoing members of the council include Dr Sarah Kiguli, Dry OSAM Nsubuga, Dr Apollo Epuwatt and Dr Katumba Gubala.