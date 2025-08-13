Medical experts alarmed by rising hernia cases in Teso

Medical experts have raised concerns about the increasing number of hernia cases in the Teso Sub-region, following a week-long surgical camp at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital, where 365 patients underwent hernia repair surgery.

In children, hernias are typically caused by congenital weaknesses or openings in the abdominal wall present at birth, unlike in adults, where they often result from muscle strain or injury.

Prof Mary Margaret Ajiko, a paediatric surgeon at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital, stressed the need for more surgical outreach in the region.

Prof Ajiko expressed concern over the growing number of children—some as young as four—presenting with undescended testicles.

She emphasised that this condition should ideally be diagnosed at birth, with corrective surgery performed before the child turns one year old. Early intervention, she noted, is crucial to ensure normal testicular development, future fertility, and overall health.

“This time, the numbers were so high that we couldn’t attend to all the patients—we had to turn some away,” Prof Ajiko said.

Dr Salim Tamimi, a general surgeon from Karolinska University Hospital in Sweden, advised parents to ensure proper post-operative care and attend follow-up reviews to monitor their children's recovery.

Ms Josephine Agabo, a resident of Bugondo Sub-county in Serere District, shared her relief after her four-year-old son successfully underwent surgery.

“Due to financial constraints, I couldn’t take him for the operation earlier. I’m now grateful—he’s recovering well. The doctors and nurses have been amazing,” she said.

Mary Akol, a mother from Kyere Sub-county, also expressed gratitude for the support and guidance provided by the medical team.

The surgical camp was conducted in partnership with the Karolinska Institute, a medical university in Sweden. While last year saw around 80 patients treated for hernias, this year’s turnout was significantly higher.