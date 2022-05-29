Medical fraternity mourns doctor killed in Nakawa accident

The medical fraternity is grieving with the death of one of their own Dr Emmeline Bagonza, a specialist in primary healthcare, preventive medicine, and community medicine. Dr Bagonza died in a road crash on Friday evening in Nakawa.

At the time of her death, the renowned physician was attached to International Medical Centre (IMC) clinics in Kampala.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the death of our colleague, Dr Emmeline Bagonza. She passed away on Friday in a motor accident in Nakawa. Emmaline was a valued physician at IMC and her absence will be felt deeply by her peers and patients alike,” the statement from IMC reads in part.

Dr Sabrina Kittaka, a close friend to the deceased, described her as a very hard-working and careful person the country and the medical fraternity have lost.

"Dr Bagonza was careful and responsible. I understand that she always carried her own helmet. It is sad that she lost her life at a junction which has traffic lights where more safety is expected,” she said.

Mr John Bosco Welike, a Boda Boda cyclist at Spear Motors Nakawa stage, said the accident occurred when a commuter taxi that was coming from Kampala, failed to break at the traffic lights and rammed into two Boda Bodas.

"Boda Bodas were in front, so they stopped as a result of the traffic lights, but the taxi driver did not respect the traffic lights, he failed to break and ended up knocking the Boda Bodas and another taxi,” Mr Welike said.

He said Dr Bagonza lost her life as she tried to jump off the Boda Boda, but unfortunately, she was knocked by the same taxi.

“She tried to jump off the Boda Boda to save her life, but she fell down on the road as she tried to run away, that taxi that had lost control hit her," Mr Welike noted.

The Police Traffic Directorate spokesperson, Ms Faridah Nampiima, said that the driver of the taxi identified as Yuda Bukenya was arrested and investigations are ongoing.