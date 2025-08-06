Medical intern arrested over alleged bribe during childbirth at Luwero Hospital

Police in Luwero District have arrested a medical intern at Luwero General Hospital for allegedly extorting money from a patient’s family during a childbirth procedure.

The suspect, Yanik Balema, was apprehended on Monday afternoon after he reportedly demanded Shs250,000 from relatives of a woman who had gone to the hospital to deliver.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sam Twiineamazima, the Savannah Regional Police spokesperson, the arrest followed a tip-off from a local anti-corruption group about the extortion incident.

“We received credible information from an anti-corruption group regarding demands for money related to a medical procedure. Our officers worked closely with hospital authorities to conduct a coordinated operation,” ASP Twiineamazima said.

He added that the suspect was caught red-handed receiving the illegal payment from the patient's family.

“The medical intern was immediately apprehended upon receipt of the unlawful payment. The money, worth Shs250,000, has been recovered and exhibited as evidence,” he added.

The incident has reignited concerns about ongoing corruption within Uganda’s health sector, where patients are often forced to make unofficial payments for services that are legally free of charge.

Twiineamazima reiterated the police’s commitment to fighting corruption in public institutions, particularly in critical sectors like health.

“Acts of corruption within public service institutions will be dealt with firmly. We remain committed to safeguarding citizens’ rights and ensuring justice prevails,” he said.

Balema is currently being held at Luwero Police Station as investigations continue. Authorities are recording witness statements and consulting hospital officials as part of the broader probe to ensure transparency in the delivery of medical services.

The arrest comes at a time when the government is intensifying efforts to tackle corruption in public institutions. President Museveni recently issued a stern warning to civil servants, cautioning them against soliciting bribes from citizens seeking government services.