Medical interns, doctors call off strike

UMA and FUMI said they had laid down their tools after the government failed to fulfill their commitment of increasing the salary. PHOTO | FILE

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • UMA and FUMI said they had laid down their tools after the government failed to fulfill their commitment of increasing the salary of medical officers to Shs5 million, senior medical consultants (Shs17m), and intern doctors (Shs2.5m). Intern doctors currently earn Shs750, 000, medical officers (Shs3m) and consultants (Shs7.3m).

Doctors and medical interns have announced suspension of the industrial action that started on November 8 over low pay and other welfare issues.

