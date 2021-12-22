Medical interns, doctors call off strike

Doctors and medical interns have announced suspension of the industrial action that started on November 8 over low pay and other welfare issues.

Uganda Medical Association (UMA) and Federation for Uganda Medical Interns (FUMI) said Wednesday that they have called off the strike because the government has addressed some of their grievances and has demonstrated willingness to solve pending issues.

Addressing journalists in Kampala today, Dr Samuel Oledo, the UMA president appealed to all medical workers to cease any ongoing industrial action because the government is ready to address issues of medical professionals.

"As doctors of Uganda, the head of clinical practice, on December 22, we unanimously agree as doctors to suspend the industrial action till May 1, 2022, as we engage the government to fulfill these (pending) issues in dialogue," he said.

"In the same spirit, as head of the clinical discipline and head of patients care, we pass the communication to our dear nurses and medical lab, clinical Officers and radiologists, starting at midnight today, let all workers be back at their places of work to give patients a great service. Our Christmas shall be in the hospitals," he emphasized.

However, Lab scientists said they would not resume work until the government addresses their issues.

The doctors' concerns in the industrial action that started last month, ranged from low pay, lack of employment for their qualified colleagues, a delayed speed of promotions in government hospitals, lack of Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs), need for tax-free vehicles to ease movement, among others.

UMA and FUMI said they had laid down their tools after the government failed to fulfill their commitment of increasing the salary of medical officers to Shs5 million, senior medical consultants (Shs17m), and intern doctors (Shs2.5m). Intern doctors currently earn Shs750, 000, medical officers (Shs3m) and consultants (Shs7.3m).

FUMI, however, said it has written to Ministry of Health about intern nurses who expected to get Shs2.4m but were instead given Shs1.5m.



