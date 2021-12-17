Medical interns to be paid before Christmas – minister

Breaking News: NRM's Muwonge beats NUP's Nakwedde to become Kayunga district chairperson

Mr Kenneth Ssebabi Kakooza, a lawyer (centre) with some of the intern doctors at the High Court in Kampala where they filed a petition against the government’s decision to fire them. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA
 

By  Elizabeth Kamurungi

What you need to know:

  • Medical interns went on strike on November 8, protesting the delayed implementation of their pay enhancement from Shs750,000 to Shs2.5 million as directed by President Museveni. This was supposed to start in July.

The Ministry of Finance has said the allowances and arrears due to the medical interns will be cleared before Christmas.
Mr Henry Musasizi, the minister of State for Finance in-charge of General Duties, told Parliament yesterday that the processing of the Shs35 billion supplementary budget meant to clear the arrears is in its final stages.

