Medical interns to be paid before Christmas – minister

The Ministry of Finance has said the allowances and arrears due to the medical interns will be cleared before Christmas.

Mr Henry Musasizi, the minister of State for Finance in-charge of General Duties, told Parliament yesterday that the processing of the Shs35 billion supplementary budget meant to clear the arrears is in its final stages.

“There is a process which we follow after passing a supplementary budget and we have been going through this process. Just today [yesterday], we received a request from Ministry of Health and by close of business today, we should have issued a cash limit to them. I want to believe that by the time we close for Christmas, the medical interns should have been paid,” Mr Musasizi said.

It is not known why the Ministry of Health took close to a month to request for the funds since the supplementary budget was passed.

This followed a scheduled motion by the Shadow Health minister, Mr Timothy Batuwa, to urge government to rescind the directive to have medical interns vacate hospitals, and address the concerns that led to the strike.

Medical interns went on strike on November 8, protesting the delayed implementation of their pay enhancement from Shs750,000 to Shs2.5 million as directed by President Museveni. This was supposed to start in July.

The Director General for Health Services, Dr Henry Mwebesa, responded by ordering all protesting interns to vacate the hospital premises, two months to the end of their training period.



However, in a December 15 letter, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr Diana Atwiine, directed all hospitals to prepare an updated list of all interns for payment, by December 20.

Minister for Information Chris Baryomunsi also told Parliament: “The leadership of interns will have a meeting with the director general for health services, most likely also with the leadership of the medical association to discuss these very issues and, therefore, there is progress, there is no cause for worry.”

This follows an uproar from the public on government’s response to the medics’ dissatisfaction, which included the arrest of medical personnel who were marching to Parliament to petition the Speaker on Wednesday. They were kept in custody for close to five hours.

Sources privy to today’s meeting say it is to be chaired by the prime minister, and will be attended by officials from the health and finance ministries.

The leadership of the interns, however, dismissed claims by Dr Byaryomunsi that the interns had agreed to resume work on Monday.

“It is not true that we are going back to work on Monday, however, we are having a meeting with the Ministry of Health tomorrow (today). Whatever decision comes out of that discussion will determine our stand. I do not know where the minister got that from,” Dr Mary-Lillian Nabwire, the president of the Federation for Uganda Medical Interns, said.

She, however, welcomed the developments at the Ministry of Finance.

“We are happy about this. When we see such processes it actually shows the responsible people are working. The strike was a call for our issues to be handled…it is a positive sign,” she said.