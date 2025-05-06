Medical lab technicians demand administrative roles in hospitals

Medical laboratory technicians have called on the government to revise a policy that ring-fences administrative positions in health facilities for nurses, clinical officers, and doctors effectively excluding them from leadership roles.

Speaking under their umbrella body, the Uganda Medical Laboratory Technology Professional Association (UMLTA), the technicians said this exclusion limits their visibility and reinforces public misconceptions that they are less educated or unfit to be considered part of the mainstream medical fraternity. Yet, they argue, they are the foundation of accurate diagnosis and treatment, as nearly all clinical decisions rely on lab results.

“The policy confines us to laboratories, and as a result, the public often overlooks our role in the healthcare system,” said Mr Eric Okeke, the newly elected UMLTA president, in an interview with Daily Monitor on Tuesday.

Mr Okeke emphasized that laboratory professionals including biochemists, biotechnologists, and zoologists are highly trained experts who study molecular biology and design diagnostic tools critical for identifying diseases before doctors prescribe treatment.

“Doctors focus on clinical symptoms, but the lab professionals design the molecules and interpret the tests that confirm or rule out a diagnosis,” he said.

Citing that 75% of all medical decisions originate from laboratory findings, Mr Okeke, who holds a PhD in medical laboratory sciences, argued that it is only logical that lab professionals also be considered for administrative and managerial roles within health facilities.

“The Ministry of Health’s policy of reserving administrative roles exclusively for doctors, clinicians, and, in some cases, nurses is outdated and discriminatory,” he said. “We now have many skilled lab personnel with administrative knowledge and management training, and it's time for an inclusive approach.”

Mr Okeke noted that his administration plans to advocate for reforms in partnership with key stakeholders, including the Equal Opportunities Commission, to open up leadership positions to lab professionals.

“You don't need to be a pediatrician to manage a health facility. What’s required is a relevant degree and training in administration qualifications that many of our members already possess,” he added.

He also acknowledged that part of the challenge is the ‘invisible’ nature of their work. “Lab professionals work behind the scenes, so patients mostly see doctors and nurses. It’s like a restaurant: most customers focus on the waiter, not the chef who prepared the meal,” he said.

However, Mr Okeke noted a shift in public perception, with more Ugandans actively seeking out laboratory services such as HIV, malaria, and sugar level testing before consulting a doctor.

To raise awareness and engage the public, UMLTA held a National Laboratory Day last Saturday at Lira City Mayor’s Gardens, where they offered free tests for malaria, HIV, sickle cell, and blood pressure. The event also included a blood donation drive.

The function was officiated by Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng Ochero, who reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening laboratory services.

“There is no effective treatment without accurate laboratory testing,” Dr Aceng said. “This is why the NRM government has prioritized the establishment of modern laboratories across the country well-equipped and staffed with skilled professionals.

She added that five newly built regional laboratories, including one at Lira Regional Referral Hospital, have been accredited to international standards and are capable of responding to global disease outbreaks.

Background

The Uganda Medical Laboratory Technology Professional Association (UMLTA) is the professional body representing lab technologists and technicians in the country. Its regulatory authority is the Allied Health Professionals Council, established by an Act of Parliament.

Medical Laboratory Professionals Week began in 1975 in the U.S. and is currently celebrated under the American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science (ASCLS).

In Uganda, National Laboratory Day 2025, held in Lira City, was part of this international week of recognition — observed from April 20 to 26 — celebrating the critical role of lab professionals in modern medicine.



