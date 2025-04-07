Medical student wins Gulu University guild presidency, promises pro-poor reforms

Mr Alex Opio Ongom, a second-year medical student, has been declared the winner of the hotly contested Gulu University Guild President race.

Ongom was announced winner on Saturday night, April 5, by Fortunate Mercy Atimango, the Returning Officer of the Gulu University Guild Electoral Commission, after securing 1,294 votes. He beat three other candidates in what turned out to be a male-dominated race.

He now becomes the 24th Guild President of the public university since its founding in 2002.

His closest challenger, Brian Openyrwot, a Bachelor of Procurement student, came second with 898 votes—falling short by 396 votes.

Other contenders included Howard Steward Odong from the Faculty of Business and Development Studies, who polled 387 votes, and law student David Ronald Olara, who came last with 232 votes.

In addition to electing the Guild President, students also voted for their representatives to the guild council. A total of 2,811 students participated in this year’s election.

Ms Atimango said the electoral process was “largely free and fair.”

However, Olara has claimed the elections were marred by widespread fraud, although he did not provide evidence to support his allegations. He has threatened to challenge Ongom’s victory in court.

Ongom dismissed the claims as baseless.

“The allegations against my victory are being driven by failure by my opponent to win the elections despite the spirited fight they put during the campaigns,” Ongom told this publication on Monday afternoon.

Looking ahead, Ongom says his immediate focus will be pushing the university to abolish surcharge penalties and ensure timely issuance of student identity cards.

“Surcharges are unfair considering that the majority of students of Gulu University come from disadvantaged families. Even Makerere University does not charge students for late fee payments. So, Gulu University should make sure the students are not punished for coming from a poor background,” he said.

According to Gulu University’s fee policy, students who fail to pay at least 50% of their tuition fees by the 8th week of the semester but also fail to register, are fined Shs20,000.

Ongom also urged his rivals to move on and accept the election outcome after what he described as a "bitter campaign."

The new guild government is expected to be sworn in on April 15, 2025.