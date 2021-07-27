Medical supplies shortage hits Butenga Health Center IV

By Wilson Kutamba More by this Author

Health workers at Butenga Health Center IV in Bukomansimbi District have expressed concern over shortage of medical supplies which has made the facility struggle in providing maternal health services.

According to Ms Harriet Nakamya, the Assistant District Health Officer (DHO) and the in-charge Maternal and Child Health unit at the facility, their abilities to offer the required services are affected by inadequate medical supplies from the National Medical Stores (NMS).



“The facility registers a higher number of patients compared to the available medical supplies received from government which can only meet the demands of an ordinary Health Centre IV, which under the Ministry of Health stricture is meant to serve a constituency,” she echoed.

Butenga Health Center IV is currently operating as the main hospital facility for Bukomansimbi District, serving a population of more than 150,000 people, including those from neighbouring districts of Sembabule, Lwengo and Kalungu.

According to Nakamya, the facility usually exhausts its medical supplies and other miscellanies in the first three weeks of the month, leaving them stuck with patients before another supply is made.

Available records at the facility which Daily Monitor has seen indicate that on average, the Health Centre receives at least 50 cases of people that require child and maternal health- related services daily.

Nakamya reveals that sometimes they are ‘‘compelled to make referrals for simple medical conditions and diseases which burdens patients with cost implications as they are required to move to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital or resort to private service providers.’’

Dr Ponsiano Mwebe, the Health Centre’s Medical Superintendent says on several occasions they have been writing to the Ministry of health since 2019- seeking for elevation of the facility to a district general hospital as a sustainable solution to the unending inadequacy of supplies.

“Once elevated, supplies will automatically increase because what we receive now is for a constituency,” Dr Mwebe said.



Mr Fred Nyenje Kayiira, the Bukomansimbi LCV Chairperson said they have started on the process by engaging all stakeholders led by area Member of Parliament to make their cause towards the elevation of the health centre to hospital status.

“Besides, the health centre needs to have more buildings and specialized equipment. Construction and procurement of these requires direct government funding and we appeal for governments intervention,’’ he said.

When contacted, Ministry of Health spokesperson Mr Emmanuel Ainebyona July 27 said ‘‘he was not aware about it but will inquire and bring it to government’s attention.”