Medical worker arrested over theft, sale of Covid-19 vaccines 

Entebbe Municipality Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Noor Njuki, has revealed that a medical laboratory assistant working at Angel medical care clinic in Nakulabye-a Kampala suburb- has been arrested in areas of Katabi- division A in Entebbe municipality over alleged theft and sale of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

“The suspect was found in possession of Covid-19 vaccines and drugs belonging to government. These ought to be distributed and administered freely to people,” he said.

Mr Njuki made the remarks while talking to Daily monitor on the intelligence-led security operation that prompted the suspect's June 7 arrest.

“Last week, we got intelligence information that he was operating in the area. I deployed my men on ground and they started investigating until we arrested him. We’ve now handed him over to the Entebbe main police station,’’ he said.

‘‘We are still investigating to uncover his accomplices and arrest them,” he added.

Mr Njuki said the suspect was found with AstraZeneca vaccines, syringes, swabs, a screening and the consent and vaccination Covid-19 forms together along with a forged Makerere University Hospital stamp.

“It’s really absurd to hear that vaccination centres are running out of supplies yet there are individuals who are stealing vaccines from the hospitals and are now selling them outside between Shs30,000 and Shs70,000. It is truly inhumane,” he said.

A source on the investigations' team that preferred anonymity since he’s not allowed to speak to the press- said the search is on for more people who are still at large including the proprietor of Angel Medical care clinic, to find out how they illegally got the vaccines.

“They have been using someone to mobilize a group of people that want the vaccines. After the person gets a particular number, he convenes them at a home or an isolated place then calls the medical worker to administer the vaccine,’’ the source explained.

