Medics refer patients to clinics as hospital equipment lie idle

A laboratory technician conducts tests at the National Tuberculosis Centre in Wandegeya, Kampala, in October 2017.  Patients in Gulu District are footing high medical bills for multiple tests in private health facilities. PHOTO / RACHEL MABALA

By  Tobbias Jolly Owiny  &  SIMON WOKORACH

What you need to know:

  • Patients say they are sent to private health facility to conduct organ scans and blood tests.

Lying on her sickbed number 31 at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital, Ms Rose Akullu, a 35-year-old single mother of four, is battling an acute liver illness, Hepatitis B.
Ms Akullu, a resident of Paidwe, Bobi Sub-county in Omoro District, who was previously admitted to a local clinic in Omoro with an abdominal complication, arrived at the hospital on October 4 upon her referral.

