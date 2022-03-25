Medics renew calls for mass Covid vaccination

Lockdown reports in parts of China -where new Covid-19 cases have shot up- has triggered renewed calls for mass vaccination against the pandemic in Uganda.

"Everybody should watch out as they observe the standard operating procedures such as wearing masks, social distancing and sanitizing and getting vaccinated against Covid-19 if you are not yet or are partially vaccinated," Amref Health Africa-Uganda country manager Dr Patrick Kagurusi noted.

Dr Kagurusi said that Amref Africa–Uganda through the Africa Centre for Disease Control has embarked on supporting district based activities such as community mobilization, sensitization, vaccination and distribution of oxygen cylinders in selected health facilities to guard Ugandans against Covid-19.

Early this week, the team launched a mass vaccination campaign in the Masaka-Mubende sub region, comprising districts of Luwero, Kiboga, Kassanda, Kyankwanzi, among others.

The Deputy Program Manager for Uganda Expanded Program on Immunization in the Ministry of Health, Dr Immaculate Ampeire told this publication that “Ugandans should learn lessons from the previous outbreaks and take charge of themselves as they embrace vaccination.”

“As a country, we are focusing on vaccinating all those who are eligible using the vaccines that we have. And there are ongoing campaigns for completing all the adults. We have also established surveillance school health programme to monitor the situation among school children as we plan to roll out vaccination for children between 12 -17 years," Dr Ampeire said.

She added: "We have provided for the vulnerable groups including children with morbidities who are 12 years and above and the elderly. We are also finalizing with the Covid-resurgence plan."

Dr Ampeire urged districts to plan better and ensure that teams and resources are equitably distributed so that services are taken up to grassroots.