Medics step up efforts to tackle cleft lips, palates among the needy

A section of medics in Uganda has teamed up with their counterparts from Smile Train, an International children’s charity to offer free surgery to needy Ugandans battling cleft lifts and palates abnormalities.

Speaking at the launch of a four-day medical camp held at Gombe Medical Services in Mengo on Thursday, the head of diagnostics and research at the hospital, Mr Martin Mugenyi said about 130 needy children and adults are to undergo surgery.

“We want to cater for the neglected abnormalities in human life. These are conditions that people are majorly born with, but they rarely seek medical care either due to lack of information about the availability of service, they can’t afford the cost of surgery, or they think the condition is hereditary," he said.

Cleft lip and cleft palate are openings or splits in the upper lip, the roof of the mouth (palate) or both.

How it happens

Mr Mugenyi explains that as the fetus develops, the skin which is the biggest body organ closes the body system based on God’s information and genetic makeup.

The closure of the skin on the entire body system ends at the upper lip of the mouth, but when the remaining tissue cannot stretch up the endpoint, the gap that is left is termed a cleft.

Mr Mugenyi said this abnormality is increasingly becoming a national and global burden whose distribution and prevalence rates vary.

In Uganda, the prevalence rate is estimated between 0.8 and 1.3 per of100,000 live births. This means that about 1,100 babies in Uganda are born with cleft lips and palates yearly.

The Director of Gombe Medical Services, Dr David Male Kyewalabye said the magnitude of the problem and the desire for cleft lip and palate surgery was evident when hundreds of people turned up for the free service.

“They came from as far as South Sudan, Kisoro, Kasese, and Kyankwanzi. This is a simple surgery that can be done so that children can grow up without their confidence levels being compromised. Every Uganda deserves a right to live a healthy life,” he said.

Ms Mary Wakameri, a single mother of seven children from Kyankwanzi District who had lived with the condition for the last 39 years said she had never attempted to seek medical intervention before, due to economic challenges.