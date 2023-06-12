Meet 49-year-old who teaches with baby on her back

Ms Santina Afakoru, a 49-year-old primary school teacher, starts her day at 5:30am.

She then prepares breakfast for her baby and two of her other school going children as she cross-checks her lesson plans for the day.

Afakoru then sets off for school at around 7:15am with her baby strapped on her back. By 7:30am, Ms Santina is in class teaching.

When Monitor visited her place of work at Lini Primary School in Terego District on Friday, we found Ms Afakoru busy teaching the pupils as she carried her child on her back.

Asked how she juggles between teaching and baby-sitting, she said: “My baby (two years) is also a pupil. When he starts crying in class, I have to cajole him to sleep. He will then miss the rest of the lesson. It takes commitment to conduct lessons with my baby.”

“With my baby on the back, it is very difficult to manage a class of 500 pupils. You find some kids are pinching one another and my baby is also crying. Movement in between the desks is hard because there is a lot of congestion,” she added.

The mother of six has been a class teacher for the past 26 years.

She said she could not employ a maid because she wants her children to learn good morals from her.

“I have introduced learning aids for the pupils because sometimes correcting pupils individually is very difficult. The congestion is giving us a hard time. We pray more classrooms are constructed,” she said.

Ms Afakoru also handles Primary Four pupils with a population of more than 300.

She has six children; three in primary and three in secondary school. Her luck is that she does not live far from the school.

The school head teacher, Ms Susan Dawa, said Ms Afakoru is a committed teacher who arrives early and attends to all her lessons.

“We have few teachers (12) handling 1,777 pupils. And so this has forced Ms Afakoru to forego her leave for fear of losing out on curriculum. Our cry is that if we can get additional classrooms, congestion in lower classes would reduce and this can reduce the brain drain of teachers,” Ms Dawa said.

The head teacher noted that with high enrolment, slow learners cannot easily cope and this affects their performance.

As a measure to decongest the classrooms, a Shs289 million classroom block was constructed at the school under Development Response for Displacement Impact Project (DRDIP).

The construction was done due to the high demand created when the South Sudan refugees came into Terego.