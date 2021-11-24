 Mr Willy Atono, who is visually impaired, was recently appointed as  a Grade One Magistrate. His appointment came after an endless job search. COURTESY/PHOTO 

Meet the new visually impaired magistrate

By  ESTHER OLUKA  &  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

  • Despite being visually impaired, a vision disability he was born with, Mr Willy Atono says  he handled the application process by himself with no extra help.

Mr Willy Atono, goes into the history books as a visually impaired magistrate in Uganda, following his appointment last week.
His selection as Grade One Magistrate, was done by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), a government body mandated to recruit judicial  officers and discipline errant ones.

