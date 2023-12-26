Memories of church break-ins dampen Jinja Christmas prayers

Christmas prayers at St Joseph Church Rubaga Sub-centre, which falls under Jinja Catholic Diocese, were dampened by memories of a break-in, which led to theft of property and unspecified amount of money.

The chairperson of the Sub-centre, Mr Andrew Situma, says thieves broke into the church in September, October and November, prompting them to beef up security by hiring two security guards.

Among the items stolen, according to Mr Situma, were big rolls of carpets used by the church while hosting the Uganda Martyrs’ Day celebrations at Namugongo Catholic Martyrs’ Shrine, Kampala in June.

“Other items include; a piano, amplifiers, an unspecified amount of money from the tithe box collected over three months, eight fans, decoration lights, extension cables, table cloths and a flat iron,’’ he said during Christmas prayers led by Fr Daniel Tabulee on Monday.

St Joseph Church Rubaga Cathedral Sub-centre chairperson, Mr Andrew Situma points to the broken window where thieves entered the church from. PHOTO/ TAUSI NAKATO

According to Mr Situma, some parts of the Church building were also vandalised, including the widows, which is believed to have been their point of entry, toilet, electrical and sewerage fittings, water and electricity cables, and St Joseph’s statue.

Mr Situma says they reported the theft to Police and some arrests were made, but the suspects were later released due to lack of sufficient evidence.

He, however, adds that they have since created a WhatsApp group where well-wishers can contribute money to replace the stolen items, and urged the public to always respect places of worship.

“This Church is the headquarters of Catholics in Busoga Sub-region, from where all programmes like pilgrimages are conducted. Those who stole the Church property are punishing all Basoga and condemn the act,’’ Mr Situma added.

The Church, constructed in 1939, is located on Rubaga Cathedral Road and is surrounded by Gaddafi Barracks, and Police Barracks.

Meanwhile, the Bishop of the Orthodox Diocese of Jinja and Eastern Uganda, His Grace Sylvester Kisitu, preached peace as his followers celebrated Christmas at Holy Resurrection Orthodox Cathedral in Jinja City.

St Joseph Church Rubaga Cathedral Sub-centre chairperson, Mr Andrew Situma points to a vandalized wall

“Following Jesus Christ is the only way we can bring peace. We want everyone to have peace at their workplaces, families and country. Peace does not only mean the absence of war; (but) we must avoid domestic violence, corruption, inhumane behaviour, dishonesty and anger,’’ he said.

Bishop Kisitu said it was “unfortunate” to celebrate Christmas when the Middle East, where Jesus Christ was reportedly born, is still at war.

“Let’s pray for our brothers and sisters who are currently in war in the Middle East where Jesus was born. We pray that peace exists in that area,’’ Bishop Kisitu preached.

Elsewhere, Rev Can Dr Joy Mukisa Isabirye, the Sub-dean of Christ’s Cathedral Bugembe in Jinja North City Division who led the service, said this year’s Christmas is to forgive people who have been hated.

She said if anybody understands Christmas, it’s the day and festival season for reconciliation with people treated as enemies, those that have not been greeted for the whole year.

“Today (Monday), as we are celebrating Christmas, there are people in our lives we treated like enemies by not greeting them for the whole year. Take that phone and say hello to that person because it is a day for reconciliation in our families, friends and at workplaces,” she said.

Rev Can Dr Joy Mukisa Isabirye (Right), the Sub-dean of Christ’s Cathedral Bugembe in Jinja North City Division, preaches during Christmas service on December 25, 2023. PHOTO/DENIS EDEMA



She further asked the Christians to continue praying for the Rt Rev Bishop Paul Samson Naimanhye, the Bishop of Busoga Diocese, who has reportedly successfully undergone surgery and is recovering.

She, however, warned about the high sexual immorality in some schools in the country, and implored parents to know their children’s behaviour and the schools to which they take them.