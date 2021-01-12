Men and women in charge of polls

By Patience Ahimbisibwe More by this Author

Justice Simon Mugenyi

Byabakama, Chairperson

Born in Hoima on January 31, 1957, Justice Byabakama went to Kabalega Secondary School for both Ordinary and Advanced Level education before joining Makerere University for a Bachelor of Laws degree graduating in 1980.

He later attained a diploma in legal practice at Law Development Centre.

After 12 years of practice, he was appointed principal state attorney and later elevated to senior principal state attorney at the Directorate of Public Prosecutions headquarters in 1996.

The 63-year-old was further elevated to the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions and later High Court Judge in 2008.

The father of six boys, Justice Byabakama served as a resident judge in Lira, Soroti and Masindi districts between 2008 and 2015 before joining the Court of Appeal on promotion in October 2015.

Justice Byabakama took over from Badru Kiggundu in November 2016 as Electoral Commission chairperson for a seven-year term that is renewable.

Ms Aisha Lubega,

Deputy chairperson

A teacher by profession, Ms Lubega deputises Justice Byabakama. She graduated from Makerere University with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. Prior to working with Electoral Commission, Ms Lubega was head teacher of Nabisunsa Girls School for nearly two decades.



Ms Justine Ahabwe Mugabi

Commissioner

With 18 years of experience in teaching and administration, Ms Mugabi is serving her second seven-year term having been reappointed in 2016 as a commissioner at Electoral Commission.

She graduated from Makerere University with a Bachelor’s Degree in English Language and Literature and has a diploma in Secondary Education from the National Teachers’ College Kabale.



Ms Nathaline Etomaru

Commissioner

A Uganda Christian University graduate, Ms Etomaru is passionate about activities which transform communities having graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Development Studies and holds a diploma in secondary education.



Mr Stephen Tashobya

Commissioner

Commissioner Tashobya represented Kajara County in Ntungamo District in Parliament for a decade in the 8th and 9th Parliament before joining the Electoral Commission.

While at Parliament, he chaired the Committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, which oversees government ministries and agencies, including Electoral Commission

He graduated with a Bachelor of Laws from Makerere University and has a post graduate diploma in legal practice from the Law Development Centre.

He went to University of Wales, UK and is a chartered secretary from the institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

Mustapha Ssebaggala Kigozi

Commissioner

Mr Kigozi was the Kibuli Demonstration School head teacher for more than 10 years before moving into private sector.

He has served as executive director of Uganda Manufacturers Association since 2010, and has served as vice chairperson at the National Council for Higher Education.

A Makerere University graduate, Mr Kigozi, a teacher by profession, has also had a stint in public administration. He previously served as Makindye Division local government council vice chairperson and was the division’s general secretary for finance committee from 2001 to 2011.



Mr Peter James Emorut

Commissioner

He was deputy principal of Kabwangasi Primary Teachers’ Training College in Pallisa District in January 2017 to join Electoral Commission.

He graduated from Kyambogo University as a teacher in 2001 where he had completed a diploma in teacher education. He has spent most of his career training teachers and managing education institutions.