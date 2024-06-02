Men asked to engage in menstrual hygiene education

Boys, male teachers and fathers have been asked to get involved in menstrual hygiene education so as to create greater impact.

Speaking at the commemoration of Menstrual Hygiene Day on Friday at Entebbe Girls School in Kigungu, Entebbe Municipality, Ms Polyne Nabwire, the Programmes and Communication Coordinator at Family Medical Point (FMP), stressed that men play a significant role in helping girls manage their menstruation with pride and dignity.

"Engaging boys and men in promoting menstrual hygiene management helps break the silence and taboos surrounding the subject, restoring girls' dignity and giving them opportunities to stay and excel in school," she said.

Ms Nabwire highlighted that many teenage girls lack knowledge on menstrual hygiene and often fear approaching male teachers for help.

"We want male teachers to have knowledge on menstrual hygiene so they can assist girls when needed," she explained.

Ms Sharon Nabwire, a senior six student from Entebbe Girls School, emphasized the importance of involving boys and male teachers in menstrual hygiene education.

"They will understand our challenges and know how to handle us, making us feel more comfortable and free to discuss our issues," she said.

Dr Enock Cedkol from Family Medical Point noted that many men fail to provide the necessary support to girls and women during menstruation.

“In most schools and homes, the subject is generally left to Senior Women Teachers, mothers and aunties. Poor management of girls’ menstruation leads many girls to miss school and also drop out entirely due to insufficient access to pads. Breaking the silence on menstruation requires both men and women to work together to break the stigma," he said.