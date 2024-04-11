Men exchange blows over failed attempt to lynch suspected thief

A fistfight broke out in Busia town between a group of youth that were in favour of lynching a suspected thief and another group that was against it.

The fight at Tororo Road Stage along the Busia-Tororo Road started after a group of taxi touts arrested a colleague identified as Juma Jafanga on allegations of stealing two cartons of wheat flour from a passenger who had boarded a Mbale-bound taxi.

The suspect was quizzed on the whereabouts of the cartons of wheat after one of the touts said he had seen him pick it from the boot of the taxi.

Within moments, a section of angry touts started raining blows and kicks on Jafanga while dragging him on the tarmac, and shortly, he was bleeding after sustaining a big wound on his head.

However, another group led by Bosco Nabende, a taxi driver, joined the fracas and told the other party to stop beating Jafanga. They held the view that he was merely a suspect who should be arrested and handed over to police instead of lynching him.

“If he has stolen, let him be arrested and handed over to the police because he has his rights as a suspect,” Nabende told the defiant group led by Ibrahim Musasizi, which insisted on beating Jafanga.

Musasizi said: “He is a serial thief, he returned from Masafu prison last week and today he has committed another offence. He should be lynched.”

Shortly, a fistfight broke out between the two groups which drew crowds that cheered on as the men rained blows on each other.

Mr Isa Musosi, who witnessed the fight, said it was bad for the youth to take the law into their own hands.

“He does not have the said wheat, but see how he has been beaten,” he said.

Isaac Bogere, another passenger, however, said he had seen Jafanga steal the wheat and take it to Katanga, a slum in Arubaine village, Busia town which is known for criminality.

A woman at the scene said it was not the first time Jafanga was being attacked and beaten over allegations of stealing.

“We feel he should be banished from the stage or else he is going to be killed one day,” she said.