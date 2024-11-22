Men tasked to take lead fight against Gender Based Violence

The government has tasked men to remain humble in an effort to reduce gender based violence against women and girls in Uganda.

Ms Peace Mutuuzo, Minister of state for Cultural Affairs speaking told Monitor today that many cases of women and girls going through violence is a result of male superiority.

“The prevalence of gender based violence is high more so among intimate partners, when women start earning men think they can even control their money. That can not work in the prevailing circumstances. It requires a discussion where you both agree to invest together,” Ms Mutuuzo said.

She added that in a bid to reduce GBV, men should apply positive masculinity.

"We also need to have dialogue so as to get the best solutions out of the problems,” she said.

Ms Mutuuzo was addressing Journalist at media centre in Kampala on November 22.

On Monday, November 25, Uganda joins the rest of the world to launch the 16 Days of Activism campaign against GBV to raise awareness against all forms of violence against women and girls.

Globally, an estimate of 736 million women, nearly one in every three have experienced physical and or sexual violence by an intimate partner.

“Non-partner sexual violence or both at least once in their lives. In the past years alone, one in eight women and girls aged between 15 to 49 have faced intimate partner violence. And by intimate partner violence, we mean one partner who is called a boyfriend, lover or husband,” Mutuuzo.

She warned that, “If there is no accelerated action, 9 million girls will still marry in childhood by the year 2030. National statistics indicate that the prevalence of gender-based violence remains high in Uganda, the national survey on violence against women in 2021 conducted by Uganda Bureau of Statistics indicated that 95% of the respondents have experienced physical or sexual violence or both by partners or non-partners since the age of 15 of each woman.”