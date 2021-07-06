Men tucked in sacks to beat security at checkpoint

By ABUBAKER KIRUNDA More by this Author

Two men have been found loaded on a truck carrying molasses, tucked away in sacks to beat security at a police checkpoint.

The acting Luuka District Police Commander Kenneth Ocaya says police had mounted a roadblock in Lambala village in Bulongo sub-county to crackdown road users defying the presidential directive against inter-district travel.

The ban on inter-district travel was announced as one of the measures of containing covid-19 community infections, with only selected categories of vehicles including trucks allowed on the road.

However, upon closer inspection of the truck carrying molasses, police found the two men wrapped in sacks loaded together with molasses.

Ocaya says they became suspicious after seeing the sacks on the truck shaking.

The two were then arrested and taken to Luuka police station for questioning.

In a related development, Ocaya says 12 other people have been arrested in different parts of Luuka for defying covid-19 prevention regulations.