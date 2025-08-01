Men urged to embrace selfcare to prevent premature death

The belief that men naturally die younger than women can be reversed if men begin seeking early medical diagnosis and embracing self-care, a top health official has said.

Dr Charles Olaro, Director General of Health Services at the Ministry of Health, attributed higher male mortality rates to delayed health-seeking behavior among men, noting that many only seek medical attention when their conditions have already worsened.

“Even when they develop symptoms, men often delay seeking treatment until they are bedridden. Then we claim men die younger than women. It’s not true, it’s about when and how we access care,” Dr Olaro said on Thursday in Butebo District during the belated commemoration of International Self-Care Day, organised by the Center for Health, Human Rights and Development (CEHURD) in partnership with the Ministry of Health.

International Self-Care Day, marked every July 24, emphasises the importance of self-care as a cornerstone of physical, mental, and emotional well-being. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), self-care involves individuals, families, and communities taking charge of their health, with or without support from healthcare workers.

In Uganda, men have a lower life expectancy and higher mortality rate than women. A 2022 report by TheGlobalEconomy.com placed life expectancy for Ugandan women at 65.7 years, compared to 61.5 years for men. Previous studies also attribute men’s shorter lifespans to a higher likelihood of dying from accidents, violence, and risk-related behaviors.

Dr Olaro also called on schools to reintroduce and prioritise Physical Education (PE) to combat the rising cases of childhood obesity and diabetes.

“When I was growing up, I looked forward to PE and lunchtime. Today, schools focus solely on academics, and we're now seeing more children with obesity and diabetes. We need to integrate self-care into school curricula,” he said.

He urged individuals to pay attention to warning signs and seek timely care. “In life, when the light turns yellow, take a break, re-energise, or visit a health facility. Don't wait for it to turn red,” he added.

Citing health statistics, Dr Olaro noted that one in four Ugandans has high blood pressure that's often undiagnosed.

“If we checked everyone here, we would likely find many with high blood pressure. That’s why people collapse suddenly because they don’t know they are living with a silent killer,” he warned.

Uganda is facing a growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer, and chronic respiratory diseases. While the country has made gains in combating infectious diseases, NCDs are now a major challenge to public health and the healthcare system.

Also speaking at the event, Dr Richard Mugahi, the Ministry’s Commissioner for Maternal and Child Health, urged women to observe self-care, particularly those giving birth every year.

“Even our bodies need time to rebuild. Self-care also means knowing when to rest,” he said.

The Ministry of Health says self-care interventions can significantly enhance personal health decisions, reduce pressure on healthcare systems, and support Uganda’s journey toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC).



