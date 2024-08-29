Mengo intervenes in Gen Kayanja and Mpologoma clan land dispute

The Buganda Kingdom has stepped in to mediate a land dispute between Major General Elly Kayanja and the Mpologoma (Lion) clan leaders, Monitor has learnt.

The conflict, which has delayed the burial of Mpologoma clan head Wilson Ndawula Namuguzi Ssebuganda, who passed away on August 14, has led to the body being held at a funeral home in Kampala.

The dispute centers around a one-square-mile plot of land at Lwadda Hill in Matugga, Nansana Municipality, Wakiso District. The Mpologoma clan leaders accuse Gen Kayanja of obstructing their use of the ancestral land, which is where clan members are traditionally buried.

Mr John Patrick Kisekka, the Mpologoma clan premier, claims that Gen. Kayanja had previously blocked the clan from clearing land for parking and constructing grass-thatched houses. Although Gen. Kayanja asserts ownership of 25 acres within the disputed land, Mr. Kisekka argues that the lease granted to him by the Buganda Land Board (BLB) is not recognized by the clan.

Following a recent meeting at Buganda Kingdom’s seat in Bulange-Mengo, chaired by Buganda Kingdom Attorney Mr Christopher Bwanika, and attended by various officials including David Mpanga (Minister for Lands & Properties) and Anthony Wamala (Minister for Heritage, Palaces, Tombs, Tourism, and Security), a resolution was reached.

Mr Kisekka announced that the clan head will now be buried on Saturday. The meeting led to an agreement where Gen. Kayanja, who had initially been asked not to interfere with the burial arrangements, has agreed to honor the burial plans.

Gen Kayanja has refrained from commenting on the dispute, deferring to the Buganda Kingdom for further statements. Buganda Kingdom spokesperson Mr. Israel Kazibwe confirmed that negotiations are ongoing to resolve the land issue amicably.

In earlier discussions, Gen. Kayanja had offered six acres to the Mpologoma clan, an offer which was rejected. The clan leaders are insisting on reclaiming all 25 acres of land leased to Gen. Kayanja.