Mengo loyalists guard Kabaka's contested property in Kayunga

Hundreds of Mengo loyalists kept vigil last night at the district headquarters, guarding Kabaka's contested building/property seized by the Banyala kingdom cabinet. The cabinet officials claimed possession under the 2013 memorandum of understanding between Mengo and the central government.

"We shall defend our properties. This area is under the Kabaka of Buganda," an elderly Mengo loyalist vowed, standing beside a bonfire lit in front of the contested building.

Bunyala kingdom spokesperson, Mr Derrick Kaddu, said the move aimed to "awaken someone" to implement the 2013 MoU. "We shall not stop demanding what belongs to us," he emphasised.

However, Kayunga District Police Commander, Ms Rosette Sikahwa, declared the building a crime scene, restricting access.

"We're investigating; we ask all parties to observe peace," she urged.

Tensions ran high after Banyala officials broke into a Mengo building, erecting tents and furniture on Thursday night. Mengo leaders and subjects rushed to evict the "intruders" on Friday, prompting police intervention.

Deputy Mugerere, Mr Bashir Ziraba, led the Mengo loyalists in guarding the property. "We won't allow anyone to grab the Kabaka's property," he affirmed.

Local Mengo leaders called for calm, but loyalists pledged to continue guarding the property. The dispute highlights lingering tensions between Mengo and Banyala over ownership and implementation of the 2013 agreement.

The Banyala claim to be an independent tribe under Ssabanyala Maj Baker Kimeze, a claim Mengo refutes. As the standoff continues, authorities urge restraint, seeking a peaceful resolution.