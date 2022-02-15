Mengo rekindles plan to reclaim Bukakkata forest

Bukakkata residents show Mr Abudallah Kato (in jacket) part of the forest which they had cleared for the construction of the offices for Kabaka’s officials in Bukakkata Sub- county in 2016. PHOTO | FILE


By  Richard Kyanjo  &  AL-MAHDI SSENKABIRWA

What you need to know:

  • In a May 19, 2021 letter addressed to the NFA range manager in charge of Sango Bay, BLB appealed to the authority to negotiate and settle the land issue.

Buganda Kingdom has embarked on their earlier plan to reclaim a disputed piece of  land in Bukakkata Sub-county  in Masaka District, which National Forestry Authority (NFA) insists is part of Bukakkata Forest Reserve. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.