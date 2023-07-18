Mengo SS old student knocked dead by boda boda

Samuel Kalungi, a former student of Mengo Senior School, met a tragic end on July 17 as he was knocked down by a motorcycle while walking back to his parent's home after attending church.

Registered with index number U0053/626, Kalungi will be remembered for bringing pride to the school when he participated in the first Chess ompetitions at St. Andrew Kaggwa and Gombe High School in 2022.

"Rest in peace Sam bambi. He was a good boy and a sportsman who lived around Najjanankumbi Stella along Entebbe Road," commented Robert Kasule on the school's Twitter handle.

Mr. William Edward Ssettuba, the Dean in charge of Career Development Affairs at Mengo Senior School, recalled Kalungi's sociable nature. Despite being the youngest and shortest in senior one, he quickly gained acceptance and recognition from students in higher classes, as well as school staff such as cooks and gatekeepers.

“He was the first student in his class to heed to the call to join social clubs and he joined the basketball, volley ball and chess clubs. Students always have a low attitude about chess because they think it is a game for lumpens but Kalungi liked chess. He played it as a game that taught someone to use their brain to solve life’s puzzles,” Mr Ssettuba fondly remembered.

Academically, he excelled as a diligent reader, which made him popular among his peers.

“He never repeated any class up to senior four. At advanced level, he studied biology, chemistry and mathematics (BCM). Much as I opened up to him about challenges he was to meet in his subject selection, he had already made up his mind on his combination,” He added.

Former Kampala Capital City Authority Executive Director, Mr Andrew Kitaka, also mourned the young soul and condemned the reckless manner in which he lost his life.

"It's very sad that another bright young soul has departed due to this menace of Boda Bodas. May his soul rest in peace," Kitaka said.