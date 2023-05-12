Mengo to build memorial site in village where Kabaka lived

Buganda Kingdom has started a process of constructing a cultural tourism site in Kyankwanzi District where Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II spent part of his childhood before joining school.

According to Mr Alex Kaweesi Ssemanda, the project coordinator and member of late Misail Kaweesi’s family, four years ago, the Kabaka ordered construction of the site but the family was still processing the land title.

“Securing a title for the site took some time but we finally completed that process and in a month’s time, the project is going to commence,” he said in an interview on Wednesday

The tourism site will be constructed at Kalo amatendo Village in Kiryanongo Sub-county, Kyankwanzi District.

“The Kabaka stayed at Mzee’s [Kaweesi]’s home between 1960 and 1963 after his father, Ssekabaka Muteesa II, entrusted Mzee Kaweesi to groom the young prince then,” he said, adding: “During that time, Mutebi was studying at Kabubwa Primary School in Kakumiro District, which Ssekabaka Muteesa later renamed Walugembe Primary School.”

Ssemanda said they are working closely with the National Environmental Management Authority (Nema), Roofings Uganda Ltd , Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) and Kabaka Foundation to kick start the project .

Plans

“In our plan, we shall construct five structures in line with Buganda Kingdom cultural norms and values and also plant indigenous trees in a green belt stretching from the sub-counties of Watuba, Ntwetwe Kilyanongo, Butemba to Butemba Town Council on Hoima- Kampala highway,” he said.

Mr Ssemanda disclosed that the kingdom has earmarked Shs6b for the project.

Mr Labison Ssensarire Ndoddo, the chairperson of Kiryanongo Sub-county, welcomed the kingdom’s initiative, saying it would ignite the tourism potential of the area.

“We currently lack a tourism centre but if Buganda is establish one, we shall definitely benefit as a district,” he said.

Kabaka Mutebi was born on April 13,1955, at Mulago Hospital. He spent most of his childhood in exile following the deportation of Kabaka Edward Muteesa II, his father, and the desecration of the Buganda Kingdom between 1966 and1986.

But before going to exile, a young Mutebi briefly stayed at the home of late Misail Kaweesi in Kalo amatendo Village, Kilyanongo Sub County Kyankwanzi District. Kaweesi, who was a friend of Muteesa, died in 1975.