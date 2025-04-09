Menstrual Health remains a pain in hearts of girls in West Nile

For many adolescent girls in Moyo District, managing their menstrual hygiene has been a constant struggle.

Faced with a lack of access to sanitary pads, some have resorted to using clothes, which not only compromises their health but also their dignity.

This situation has led to high absenteeism and a significant number of school dropouts, with the education department attributing it to menstrual hygiene challenges.

Ms Asunta Megwera, an education assistant in Moyo, highlighted the severity of the issue on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. She explained that the lack of proper menstrual products has left many girls unable to manage their periods during school days, affecting their personal hygiene and well-being.

"Without sanitary pads, many girls miss school or struggle in silence, further hindering their education," she said.

Some girls, unable to afford menstrual products, even turn to their boyfriends for financial support, which often results in unintended consequences, including teenage pregnancies.

Mr Michael Adrawa, the Assistant District Health Officer, shared concerning statistics, revealing that 13 percent of pregnant women attending their first antenatal care visit are aged 15 to 19, while 30 percent are between 20 and 24 years old.

To address this urgent issue, Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) have joined forces to provide much-needed support.

The organisations have donated 10,000 reusable sanitary pads to primary school girls in Moyo District as part of a collaborative effort to promote menstrual health and education for adolescent girls.

DTB’s marketing manager, Mr. Samuel Matekha, emphasized that by addressing menstrual hygiene needs, the donation would encourage better school attendance and allow girls to fully participate in school activities, even during their menstrual cycles.

He added: “Providing sanitary pads not only helps the girls manage their health but also restores their dignity and confidence.”

This donation is part of the Achieve More Girl initiative, a project under DTB's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, which directly contributes to UNFPA’s Strengthening Adolescents and Youth Rights and Empowerment (SAY) Programme.

The initiative aims to provide reusable sanitary pads and life skills education, empowering girls to manage their menstrual health effectively and stay in school.

Mr Alex Chono, UNFPA’s Delivery and Coordination Programme Specialist, explained the broader vision behind the donation.

“This effort goes beyond providing sanitary products—it is about ensuring consistent school attendance and giving girls the tools they need to stay in school and succeed,” he said.

The donation of the reusable sanitary kits is expected to directly benefit 10,000 schoolgirls in Moyo District. Each kit includes five reusable pads, two pairs of underwear, a backpack, and an educational booklet available in three languages.

The kits, designed to last for up to two years, provide a sustainable solution to menstrual hygiene and aim to reduce school dropouts caused by menstruation, a challenge faced by over 1.2 million girls nationwide.

Moyo District’s Secretary for Social Services, Mr Terenzi Anyanzo, underscored the importance of such initiatives in promoting education, gender equality, and the overall well-being of young girls. The initiative is being implemented in five refugee-hosting districts: Adjumani, Moyo, Obongi, Lamwo, and Kitgum.