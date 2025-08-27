Mental health crisis takes toll on refugees

Refugees in conflict regions are struggling with a mental health crisis that is affecting their recovery and integration process, according to Great Lakes Region member states.

Ms Edith Namutebi from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that beyond the visible scars of war and displacement, many refugees are struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and anxiety conditions that often go unnoticed and untreated.

"The invisible wounds of trauma, grief, loss, and psychological pain are proving just as destructive as the physical violence refugees have endured," Ms Namutebi said. "Without proper care, the victims are likely to suffer for the whole of their lives."

Ms Namutebi added that survivors face challenges that include reintegrating into communities, cycles of violence, and hopes of long-term stability. Regional leaders are calling for urgent integration of mental health services into peace and recovery programs.

"The causes of refugee mental health challenges are deeply rooted in war and displacement," Ms Namutebi said. "For decades, peacebuilding responses have focused largely on physical reconstruction, ceasefire agreements, and rebuilding infrastructure, while overlooking the mental toll of war."

The International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) is now training frontline responders on how to integrate Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) into peacebuilding.

The Regional Director, Janviere Ndirahisha, said that Uganda is the second country to benefit from this rollout, which aims to connect trauma healing with peace and security strategies.

"Preventing and responding to SGBV requires a holistic approach because healing the mind and spirit is just as critical as rebuilding nations," Ms Ndirahisha said. "We need to embed psychosocial support in all refugee and peacebuilding programs and increase investment in mental health facilities, including recruitment of more specialists and expansion of referral hospitals."

Ms Christine Tusime, a clinical psychologist at Butabika Hospital, stressed that communities must be proactive in identifying early symptoms and reporting them to referral hospitals.

"Most patients are referred when their conditions are already severe, but if identified earlier, many could be stabilized," she said. "Mental health should not be left to hospitals alone; everyone has a role."

According to recent reviews and meta-analyses, 31.5 per cent of asylum seekers and refugees globally suffer from PTSD, while in Africa, the numbers are even more dire, with over 55% of displaced people living with PTSD. Depression affects nearly one in three survivors (31.5 per cent), underscoring a silent but devastating crisis.

Butabika Hospital, the only national referral center for mental health, admits an average of 400-500 new patients monthly, but its official 550-bed capacity is often overwhelmed by over 1,000 patients at a time, struggling with overcrowding, limited resources, and staff shortages.



